Adam Sandler Stops Show to Help Audience Member With Medical Emergency

Adam Sandler, 57, made sure to assist a fan who reportedly suffered a “medical emergency” during one of his I Missed You comedy tour shows in San Jose, CA. In the video obtained by TMZ, the Murder Mystery star could be heard asking for a “medic” amid the show on October 18. “Let’s do it! Where’s that medic?” Adam asked through the mic. “Alright here comes the medic! OK, OK, here we go.”

The comedian then seemingly directed the medic toward the fan. “Over here guys, right down there on the left,” Adam said. He then reassured the audience that it would be “a few minutes” until the show could proceed. In the clip, the medic team at the venue could be seen bringing a gurney through the crowd in order to assist the fan. “Hang in there,” Adam continued while on stage. Once the audience member was helped by the medics the crowd began to cheer and clap.

During a separate evening recently, Adam’s daughter, Sunny Sandler, 14, took the stage and sang Taylor Swift‘s hit song “Lover.” In the video shared by a fan account on October 18, the teen belted out the lyrics to the track while her famous father strummed his guitar. Sunny rocked an off-shoulder red t-shirt and on-trend baggy jeans for her cameo. Adam opted for abstract button-up shirt and white trousers. In the clip, many of the fans held up their cell phones and waved them along to the melody of the song.

The father-of-two’s recent tour kicked off on October 12 in Vancouver, BC and is set to go on through December 12. Adam took to Instagram on September 19 to share the dates and cities for the tour with his 19.6 million followers. “We gonna have fun!!” he captioned the promotional poster. Soon after he shared the post, many of his fans took to the comments thread to react. “Well I am coming to one of these for sure. Amazing,” one admirer penned, while another added, “Thank you loved the show tonight, Vancouver! Brought back some awesome memories & made some new ones!”

Aside from his tour, Adam recently celebrated his 20-year wedding anniversary with his wife, Jackie Sandler, 49. He took to Instagram on June 22 to share a throwback wedding photo with his leading lady. “Happy 20th my sweet Jackie! Your ‘I do’ was the best gift of my life. My heart has been yours since the first second I saw you and I love and appreciate your devoted soul more and more each day,” he gushed. “Us. The kids. Lets keep going and going babe. Lots of love to give you. Always.”

Adam and Jackie share two daughters including Sunny and her sister, Sadie, 17. One of the first to comment on the anniversary tribute was fellow comedian Rob Schneider, 59. “I love you both so much! It doesn’t seem like yesterday. It seems like 5 minutes… under the water! Here’s to the next 20! Love, Robbie,” he penned. Adam and the 59-year-old starred alongside each other in the hit 2004 rom-com 50 First Dates.

