Drew Barrymore Cries Watching Her Movie ‘The Wedding Singer’: ‘I Love You So Much Adam Sandler’

Over 25 years later, Drew Barrymore still has a lot of love for The Wedding Singer. The actress and talk show host, 48, cried while watching her 1998 rom-com and gave a shoutout to her co-star, Adam Sandler, in an Instagram clip that she shared on January 10. “We made such a good movie. I love you so much. Happy New Year,” Drew said through tears, while the message “The Wedding Singer started playing on my TV!” was written on the video.

“What year was it that we met in the news room? 1922?” Drew jokingly said about her decades-long friendship with Adam, 57. “It started this morning and I was on my way to yoga class, and I’m taking the later one so I could watch it,” she added. Drew panned the camera to the other side of the room to show the movie playing on the TV screen.

Drew captioned the sweet clip, “I love you so much @adamsandler. The Wedding Singer came on my TV as I was getting ready to leave the house and I had to take in this moment and watch it.”

Drew and Adam infamously paired up for The Wedding Singer, which is set in 1985, and tells the story of a wedding singer named Robbie Hart (Adam), who falls in love with a waitress named Julia Sullivan (Drew). The film, which also starred Christine Taylor and Matthew Glave, grossed over $120 million at the box office and is still considered one of the greatest rom-coms of all time.

Since The Wedding Singer, Drew and Adam have done two more movies together, 2004’s 50 First Dates and 2014’s Blended. In March 2023, Adam was honored with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, and Drew was there at the Kennedy Center to support her pal. She spoke to Entertainment Tonight at the event and admitted that she’s “actively seeking” another movie with Adam.

“We might have mentioned something about it this morning,” Drew explained. “I think it’s important for us to hook into it, maybe not be redundant of something we’ve done in the past. But not try to prove we’re doing something different just to prove it. It’s like an alchemy, you know? I will say this: Adam and I seem to really know it when we know it.”

“I mean, everybody was in love with Adam Sandler back in the day. When he was on SNL, he was the guy, the coolest, the hottest. Everybody wanted to be Adam Sandler-adjacent. And I’m just lucky that I broke through,” Drew added. “Because I was like, ‘I know we don’t look like a match with my purple hair and leopard coat,’ and he’s still wearing that same outfit he wore that day 25 years ago or whatever it was,’ but I was like, ‘But I know that we are.’ There’s something inside.”