Drew Barrymore & Adam Sandler Hug As They Reunite 24 Years After 1st Movie Together: Cute Photos

There’s always magic when Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore team up. The two have starred opposite each other in a trio of movies, and they once again reunited on Oct. 26 in New York City. During a Screen Actor’s Guild screening of his film, Hustle, at the Director’s Guild Theater, Drew, 47, spoke with Adam, 56, about the film and their history since first starring in The Wedding Singer together, 24 years ago. This is the most confident performance I’ve seen of you,” she said, per Gold Derby. “It’s not comedic. There’s no ‘Zohan’ in this movie.”

“You have continued over four decades to do extraordinary things,” she continued. “You’ve earned all the recognition in the world, and everybody wants to give it to you. And you have earned it. And you deserve it. And it’s a film like this that puts it over the top. And it’s the entire body of your work that it sits on top of.” Drew also noted that Adam got nominated for a People’s Choice Award. Though Drew said Hustle is not comedic, Adam earned a People’s Choice nomination for Comedy Movie Star of 2022, and Hustle got nominated for Comedy Movie of 2022.

Drew and Adam paired up for The Wedding Singer in 1998. They reunited for 50 First Dates in 2004 and Blended in 2014. When Queen Latifah, Adam’s Hustle co-star, stopped by The Drew Barrymore Show in early October, they spoke about Drew and Adam’s time together. “I love 50 First Dates. 50 First Dates is one of my favorite movies. It’s so damn good,” said Queen Latifah, 52. “You don’t know how much that means to me,” said Drew, per Decider.

Barrymore also said that Adam is a dedicated fan of her show. “He watches it all the time,” she said. “He comments, like, ‘I loved the show today, Buddy.’”

Adam Sandler and Queen Latifah “just brought themselves as very, very giving scene partners. I think to be a comedian or dramatic actor, you have to really be generous in that way,” Hustle star Jordan Hull told HollywoodLife in June. “But specifically with Adam, being such a talented dramatic actor, I think it’s because of his generosity in his craft and all that stuff. He’s very prepared, but then when you get there, he’s not doing his own thing.”