Christine Taylor Reveals How She & Ben Stiller ‘Found’ Their ‘Way Back’ To Each Other After Split

Christine Taylor and Ben Stiller have long been one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples — but it hasn’t always been easy. The actress recently explained that the coronavirus pandemic gave them a chance to work on their problems and ultimately reunite after a lengthy separation. “We had all this time to talk,” The Brady Bunch Movie star, 51, told Drew Barrymore during the March 7 episode of her talk show. “There were no other distractions. It was a really special time.”

Christine further explained that the lockdown years between 2020 and 2022 presented a new perspective, after the couple entered into a speedy courtship and marriage, followed by starting a family quickly. “I mean, it was for us,” she explained about their pandemic reunion. “You know, we got married very quickly after meeting each other. We knew each other six months, got engaged, we were married within a year, and then had Ella the next year. And I think for us, especially in this business, and careers, and a lot of work. Family was always a priority, but I think Ben and I both sort of started to grow in different directions.”

The Zoolander beauty then described how their three-year separation was necessary for their growth as individuals. “That time apart for each of us to sort of get to know who we are…I think we have these growth spurts even as adults,” she remarked. “And I feel like we needed just some time to figure that out.” She added that they “always stayed a family unit” with their 2 kids, daughter Ella and son Quinlin.

An insider told us back in 2022 that the couple’s rekindled romance didn’t come as a shock to her friends. “Christine’s friends aren’t surprised one bit that she and Ben are back together,” they told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY for a Feb. 2022 report. “Everyone was so upset when they broke up because they really did seem like the perfect couple. But Christine and Ben have stayed very close over the past few years and have always maintained a really healthy, co-parenting relationship.”