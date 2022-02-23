Ben Stiller & Christine Taylor Are Back Together 4 Years After Separating: It’s Been ‘Wonderful’

Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor have been pulling a Bennifer since 2000 and we didn’t even know it! Here’s how they rekindled their relationship during the pandemic.

Ben Stiller ,56, and Christine Taylor, 50, have pulled a Bennifer and are back together again! The Zoolander actor revealed he got back together with his estranged wife. Believe it or not, the quarantine is what rekindled their romance. Ben explained that he moved back in with Christine and their kids Ella Olivia Stiller, 19, and Quinlin Dempsey Stiller, 16 during the coronavirus pandemic and that’s when their feelings for each other came back. “Then, over the course of time, it evolved,” Ben told Esquire of their blossoming romance.”We were separated and got back together and we’re happy about that. It’s been really wonderful for all of us. Unexpected, and one of the things that came out of the pandemic.” The actor-producer explained that he’s confident that their relationship will go the distance this time around and explained why they just work.

“I think we have a respect for the ways that we’re similar and the ways we’re different. And I think accepting that, you can really appreciate someone more because you’re not trying to get them to change for you. Once you accept that, you save a lot of energy,” he continued. Their rekindling comes after the pair got separated in 2017. The two had split after 17 years of marriage.

But their split, even at that point, didn’t seem final to fans. They were spotted holding hands at the Pretty Woman musical in 2018 and posed on the red carpet together for the Emmys in 2019, leading fans to believe they may get back together at any moment. They then were forced to lay low because of the pandemic but it turns out that’s what ended up bringing them back together.

The couple first met in 1999 while filming an unaired pilot called Heat Vision and Jack. While the pilot wasn’t a hit, their connection was and they got married on May 13, 2000 in a romantic Hawaiian wedding. Two years later, they welcomed their daughter Ella and their son Quinlin came three years later in 2005.