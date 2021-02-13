‘The Wedding Singer’ Turns 23: See Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore & More 23 Years Later

‘The Wedding Singer’ was one of the popular rom-coms of 1998. It’s been 23 years since the movie was released, and it still hits on so many levels. See the cast then and now.

The Wedding Singer was one of the many Adam Sandler movies of the 1990s. However, it was the first time he starred alongside Drew Barrymore. Adam played Robbie Hart, a lovable and entertaining wedding singer who falls for a beautiful waitress, played by Drew, after heartbreak.

The Wedding Singer went on to gross over $120 million at the box office. Even after 23 years, The Wedding Singer is one of those rom-coms you can’t resist. Take a look at the cast of The Wedding Singer then and now:

Adam Sandler

Adam Sandler, 54, starred as the one and only Robbie Hart in The Wedding Singer. Robbie is a wedding singer who gets his heart broken, but he finds his soulmate in the end. The same year as The Wedding Singer, Adam starred in The Waterboy as well. A year after The Wedding Singer, Adam starred in the 1999 hit comedy Big Daddy. His other memorable comedies include Mr. Deeds, 50 First Dates, Grown Ups, Click, Blended, and more. He also voices the role of Dracula in the Hotel Transylvania movies.

The actor has also dabbled in dramatic roles like Reign Over Me, Funny People, and recently Uncut Gems. He recently starred in the 2020 Netflix film Hubie Halloween. He is set to star in the upcoming film Hustle.

Drew Barrymore

Drew Barrymore, 45, starred as Julia Sullivan. The Wedding Singer was one of the many rom-coms she would star in. The same year as The Wedding Singer, she starred as Danielle in Ever After, a reimagining of Cinderella. The following year, she starred in the rom-com classic Never Been Kissed. Drew joined Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu in the blockbuster Charlie’s Angels and returned for the sequel.

Drew has also reunited with Adam a number of times since The Wedding Singer. They starred in the 2004 film 50 First Dates and the 2014 film Blended. Drew made her directorial debut with the 2009 film Whip It. Her other memorable movies include He’s Just Not That Into You, Fever Pitch, and Miss You Already. She is currently hosting her own daytime talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show.

The actress married Tom Green in 2001. Their divorce was finalized a year later. After relationships with Fabrizio Moretti and Justin Long, Drew married Arie Kopelman in 2012. They have two kids together. After 4 years of marriage, their divorce was finalized in 2016.

Christine Taylor

Christine Taylor, 49, starred as Holly Sullivan, Julia’s cousin and confidant. Her notable roles since The Wedding Singer include Zoolander, Zoolander 2, Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, License to Wed, and Tropic Thunder. She recently starred in the 2020 movie Friendsgiving. She’s appeared in TV shows such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, Search Party, Insatiable, and Arrested Development.

Christine married Ben Stiller in 2000. They have two kids together. They filed for separation after 17 years of marriage in 2017. However, they did attend the 2019 Emmy Awards together.

Matthew Glave

Matthew Glave, 57, played Glenn Gulia, Julia’s boyfriend and all-around tool. He’s had a number of roles over the years in TV shows like Mad Men, Charmed, CSI, and more, as well as films like First Man, Argo, and Get Smart. His latest role was playing Coach Bowden in the 2020 Disney+ movie Safety.

Billy Idol

Billy Idol, 65, made an epic cameo appearance in The Wedding Singer. He helps Robbie Hart profess his love for Julia on a plan. His famous song “White Wedding” was featured on the soundtrack. Billy has become one of rock music’s most famous figures. After The Wedding Singer, Billy released 3 more studio albums. He recently collaborated with Miley Cyrus on the song “Night Crawling,” a track from her Plastic Hearts album.

Angela Featherstone

Angela Featherstone, 55, played Linda, the woman who broke Robbie Hart’s heart. She went on to star in movies like 200 Cigarettes, The Guilty, Soul Survivors, and more. Angela appeared in TV shows such as The Guardian, Exes & Ohs, The Twilight Zone, and more. Her latest roles were in 2016 in the TV show Ray Donovan and film My Dead Boyfriend.

Alexis Arquette

Alexis Arquette starred as George Stitzer, a friend of Robbie Hart who is a major Boy George fan. In addition to The Wedding Singer, Alexis appeared in a number of films in 1998, including Bride of Chucky. She had additional roles in Last Exit to Brooklyn, She’s All That, Blended, and more. She also guest-starred in Felicity, Friends, and Californication.

Alexis was transgender and a prominent trans activist throughout her life. Alexis died from a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 47. She had battled HIV for 29 years.

Ellen Albertini Dow

Ellen Albertini Dow played the lovable Rosie, who loved to give Robbie Hart meatballs. Ellen only started acting in 1985, but she had a number of memorable roles. After The Wedding Singer, Ellen appeared in movies like Patch Adams, Wedding Crashers, and more. She also guest-starred in the TV shows like Hannah Montana, Shameless, Six Feet Under, and New Girl. Her final film was in the 2013 movie Frank the Bastard. Ellen died at the age of 101 on May 4, 2015.