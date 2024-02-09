Adam Sandler & His Family Have a Fun Night Out at the Lakers Game: Photos

It was a Sandler family night out! While enjoying a Los Angeles Lakers game on Thursday, February 8, Adam Sandler was photographed with his wife, Jackie Sandler, and their daughter Sadie, and the trio all smiled for the cameras.

Adam, 57, and his 17-year-old daughter were both wearing black and yellow Lakers jerseys for the evening. Next to Sadie was a friend, who also wore a matching jersey to support their favorite team. The 50 First Dates actor watched the game intently, but that didn’t stop him from pausing to pose for the camera for a quick shot.

The fam were last seen at a public event together in November 2023 with Adam and Jackie’s other daughter, Sunny, 15. They attended his film premiere for the animated movie Leo at the time. Both of Adam’s daughters starred in the movie, voicing student characters. Sadie voiced the popular kid Jayda and Sunny voiced the talkative student named Summer. Jackie also voiced the role as Jayda’s mom.

Adam reflected on how it felt to work with his wife and daughters during an interview with PEOPLE at the time.

“[It’s] always fun to be with my family,” the Uncut Gems star said. “It’s kind of what they are thinking about getting into and their passion, and so it’s good to learn with them.”

Since Sunny and Sadie are interested in entertainment, Adam explained the advice he gave them, while also noting that the teens tend to “like the serious stuff” over comedy. “But they’re fun in this movie,” he added “They’re light, goofy kids.”

“I tell them to make sure you feel good about what you do and how hard you worked, and you judge yourself,” the comedy veteran emphasized. “Don’t let too many people try to get in your head. If you feel like you gave it your all, that’s all you can ask.”

Earlier last year, Jackie, Sadie and Sunny supported Adam as he accepted the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor at the Kennedy Center. While delivering his “thank you” speech, Adam took a moment to extend his gratitude to his family.

“Along came two of the true best things,” Adam said about Sunny and Sadie. “[They’re] the love of our lives. The most pride and joy that Jackie and I could ever feel. The life-changers. When they speak, we either laugh, tear up or just stare at t hem in amazement. Every conversation we have, every day, every night, every drive, every meal, every smile, every hang we have — I’m only wishing time will stand still ‘cause being with you two and mommy, that’s the best life can get.”