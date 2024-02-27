 Bethenny Frankel Reacts to Ed Kelce’s ‘Troll’ Comment in New Podcast – Hollywood Life

Bethenny Frankel Reacts to Ed Kelce’s ‘Troll’ Comment, Says She Can ‘Understand and Admire’ Him

Four days after Travis Kelce's father publicly slammed the 'RHONY' alum, she took to her podcast on February 26 to respond to Ed.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 27, 2024 3:56PM EST
Bethenny Frankel Reacts to Ed Kelce’s ‘Troll’ Comment in New Podcast
View gallery
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs kisses Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 2 during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
Kansas City Chiefs' tight end #87 Travis Kelce and US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift embrace as they celebrate the Chiefs winning Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, February 11, 2024. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 11: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime during Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium on February 11, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)
Image Credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour/Perry Knotts/Getty Images

Bethenny Frankel, 53, has finally responded to Ed Kelce‘s “troll” comment about her. Less than one week after Travis Kelce‘s dad slammed The Real Housewives franchise alum via Facebook, she took to the February 26 episode of her podcast to react. Although Bethenny wasn’t pleased with how Ed went about defending his famous son, she did express her admiration for him as a parent.

“I do actually understand and admire a parent coming to their child’s defense, particularly when they’re asked about it,” the former Bravo personality explained on the podcast. However, Bethenny still slammed Ed for using a “verbal insult” against her. “I just wish he would’ve expressed an opinion versus just a verbal insult,” she added. “As we teach our kids, it’s better to express yourself than just criticize.”

The Skinny Girl Cocktails founder’s response comes four days after Ed re-shared a news article of Bethenny’s initial comments via Facebook. “Who TF is this troll?” Travis’ father penned in the caption of his post. Bethenny originally took to Instagram on February 16 and claimed that Travis is the “peacock” in his relationship with Taylor Swift, 34. The 53-year-old described the term as someone who loves to “be the center of attention” and as someone who desires being the “life of the party.”

Later, Bethenny claimed that Ed was seeking a “clickbait” moment with his insult toward her. “Calling me a troll, which of course is amazing clickbait and yay for Travis Kelce’s dad,” she quipped. Bethenny then doubled down on her “peacock” comments about Taylor’s beau. “I wasn’t even criticizing their relationship. I was saying, usually there’s only one peacock in a relationship, and I dated a guy like that,” the mother-of-one added. “That was very over the top and very you know, just like loud and gregarious and needed to be the center of attention.”

Before the Business is Personal author expressed her opinion on Taylor and Travis’ romance, she added that Ed “used an insult instead of using his intellect,” in his remarks toward her. Bethenny praised the couple’s current A-lister status, but continued to double down on her doubts on their romantic future. “I literally think he’s a peacock and there are two peacocks in this relationship and it usually doesn’t work. I’m allowed to think that,” she shared. “I don’t have to think they’re getting married and spending their lives together. I hope that they do if that’s what they want.”

ad