Travis Kelce’s Friend Gushes She Can See the NFL Player & Taylor Swift ‘Getting Married’

Travis Kelce’s friends can see a serious future with Taylor Swift! One of the Kansas City Chiefs player’s longtime pals revealed how well things seem to be going between Travis, 34, and Taylor, 33, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Monday, December 11. Cheterah Jackson, who is dating Trav’s longtime pal Calvin Locke, said she was at the game with Taylor in the suite on Sunday, December 10.

Cheterah is a real estate agent, and she noted that her beau has been best buds with Travis since seventh grade. “We were in the suite at the game, which was filled with family and friends,” she told the outlet. “Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind.”

The real estate agent continued and said she wouldn’t be surprised if there were wedding bells in the future for Taylor and her football star boyfriend. “Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married,” she explained.

Cheterah also revealed that Travis and Taylor rented a party bus to go to the Christmas bar in downtown Kansas City for a post-game party. The holiday celebration was the same outing where Taylor was seen giving her beau a big smooch on the cheek in a new PDA photo. She also revealed that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also attended the event. “We had an amazing time,” she said.

The Super Bowl winner’s pal isn’t the only one who’s had marriage on the brain when it comes to Travis and Taylor. When the “Shake It Off” singer was shown during Sunday’s game, commentator and former NFL player Tony Romo accidentally referred to her as Travis’ “wife.” Back in November, One Tree Hill star Hilarie Burton also showed that she was willing to place a bet that they’d get engaged. “They are gonna have the most flannel lined, pie and red ribbon kinda Christmas… and then these babies are gonna be engaged by May,” she wrote on X (formerly Twitter).