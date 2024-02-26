Travis Kelce’s Dad Slams ‘Troll’ Bethenny Frankel for Her Comments Over Taylor Swift Romance

Leave it to Ed Kelce to defend his son against a “troll.” Travis Kelce’s father didn’t hold back from slamming Real Housewives franchise star Bethenny Frankel for weighing in on Travis, 34, and Taylor Swift’s relationship.

In a recent Instagram video shared by Bethenny, 53, she accused Travis of loving to “be the center of attention” and being the “life of the party” while reacting to the football tight end’s win at the Super Bowl earlier this month. The reality TV personality compared Travis to an unnamed ex of hers and asked whether or not Travis is “the peacock” in his romance with Taylor, 34.

“It’s all fun and games now, but when you get into real life and you get into kids and marriage and things like that, it’s not easy [and] relationships take work,” she said. “And it’s hard, because Taylor Swift is certainly a peacock. So, there really usually can only be one peacock in a relationship. Even in like a Ben [Affleck] and [Jennifer Lopez].”

Bethenny concluded that she “could never be in a relationship” with anyone who would “scream” the song “Viva Las Vegas,” referring to the post-victory moment when Travis did this following the Kansas City Chiefs’ win against the San Francisco 49ers on February 11. Bethenny also declared that dating someone who is similar to Travis “does wear on you.”

Ed, in response to Bethenny, shared an article that displayed the Bravo star’s recent comments to his Facebook account, and he wrote “Who TF is this troll?” in the caption earlier this week.

Many commenters applauded Ed for defending his son. One even pointed out, “Yeah, she’s a troll. Don’t worry, though, the Swifties will come through and handle her lol [sic].”

“Ed, you are a legend,” another fan commented under Ed’s post, while another wrote, “You are the dad America needs right now!”

This isn’t the first time that Taylor and Travis have faced scrutiny over their high-profile relationship. Although the two have made it a point to keep most of the details of their romance private, the general public gravitated toward them once the “Karma” singer was spotted attending Chiefs games in September 2023. Since then, Taylor’s fanbase and sports fans have openly discussed the lovebirds. Some have praised Taylor and Travis for finding happiness in each other, while others have expressed disdain over the pair. Many sports fans have also commented negatively over how the NFL’s cameras showed Taylor cheering on Travis in the stands at his football games.