Zendaya Slays the Latest ‘Dune: Part 2’ Premiere in Sexy Dress With Daring Cutouts

Zendaya is owning all her looks on the Dune: Part Two press tour. At the sci-fi film’s New York City premiere on Sunday, February 25, the 27-year-old actress wore a white floor-length dress with daring cutouts in the front. Zendaya’s long-sleeved gown exposed some of her skin above and below her belly button. There was golden detailing at the very bottom of the dress, to go along with the futuristic theme of her new film.

Zendaya accessorized her fabulous look with several silver rings and a pair of silver earrings. She rocked a gold manicure that matched the bottom of her dress. Last but not least, Zendaya styled her hair in curls and wore her brunette locks down. She showed off her full stunning look on the red carpet at the Lincoln Center.

Zendaya has been traveling all over the world to promote Dune: Part Two while absolutely slaying the fashion game. It all started at the premiere in Mexico City on February 6, where she wore a custom Bottega Veneta ensemble with a thigh-high slit. Her look also included a pair of matching brown heels, while she kept her hair in a back bun. Less than a week later, Zendaya showed up to the Paris premiere on February 12 in a matching set of a sleeveless crop top and long, flowing skirt. Her all-gold outfit was complete with a scarf-like collar around her neck.

The former Disney Channel star wore maybe her most daring look ever at the Dune: Part Two premiere in London on February 15. She had on see-through silver body armor that made her look like a full-blown cyborg. Most recently, Zendaya wore a light-peach leather jumpsuit with a matching belt and boots at the film’s South Korea premiere on February 21. She matched with her co-star Timothée Chalamet, who rocked his own fashionable jumpsuit.

Zendaya played Chani in Denis Villeneuve‘s 2021 sci-fi epic Dune, and she’s back for the sequel which arrives in theaters on March 1. In an interview with Extra, Zendaya said that she was “blown” away after watching Dune: Part Two for the first time. “What I did get to have, experience-wise, this time was a peek behind the curtain. I just feel very lucky to be a part of something like this,” she said.