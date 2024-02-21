Zendaya & Timothee Chalamet Match in Leather Jumpsuits at ‘Dune: Part Two’ Event in South Korea

All leather everything! Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet rocked matching leather jumpsuits at a Dune: Part Two event in South Korea on Wednesday, February 21. The co-stars of Denis Villeneuve‘s sci-fi sequel showed off their fabulous looks as they took pictures side-by-side on the carpet. Bestie goals!

Zendaya, 27, had on a light-peach leather jumpsuit with a matching belt and boots. She pulled down the zipper on her top to show off some skin for the cameras. The Emmy Award winner accessorized her look with silver jewelry, including a pendant necklace and bracelets. Zendaya wore her short hair in curls.

Timothée, 28, went with a dark grey leather jumpsuit that also came with matching boots. He showed off some skin, as well, on his chest by slightly pulling down the zipper of his jacket. Like Zendaya, Timothée wore silver jewelry to go along with his fashionable jumpsuit. Last but not least, the Oscar nominee rocked his signature shaggy dark brown hair.

During a sit-down press conference at the event, Zendaya and Timothée revealed that stylist Law Roach came up with the idea for their matching leather looks. Timothée said that creative designer Juun J was responsible for creating their epic jumpsuits for the event.

“I think it’s wonderful to support the designers here,” Timothée said in a clip posted by Vogue Korea on Instagram. “Zendaya can speak to it more, but tis was Law’s beautiful idea and creation. But thank you to Juun J for this opportunity to wear his beautiful clothes.”

Zendaya and Timothée have been showing off one flawless outfit after the other on the Dune: Part Two press tour. At the film’s premiere in London on February 15, Zendaya shocked everyone by showing up in see-through silver body armor complete with pointed heels. She showed off her futuristic look on the red carpet which was filled with sand, as an ode to the sci-fi theme of the movie. Timothée wore a black shirt with silver sequin pants that matched Zendaya’s wild look at the London premiere.

The two actors also matched when they appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! to promote the movie at the beginning of February. Zendaya and Timothée wore matching leather outfits (sound familiar?) that were both black on the late-night show. Zendaya’s outfit included a long leather blazer that was unbuttoned at the bottom, along with low-rise leather pants and heels. Timothée opted to wear a casual sleeveless sweatshirt with leather pants and boots.

Dune: Part Two will be released on March 1. The film, which also stars Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, Josh Brolin, Rebecca Ferguson, and Sellan Skarsgard, has already been getting rave reviews from critics.