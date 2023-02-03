Zendaya Debuts Lighter Blonde Bob Hair Makeover: Before & After Photos

Zendaya is known for her hair makeovers, and her latest is as glamorous as you’d expect. After debuting a new shorter bob makeover at a Euphoria event in December, the stunning actress took to Instagram to share an even lighter look. In an image shared to her Instagram account on Friday, February 3, the Dune beauty showed off a close up look (see here) of her lighter blonde, loosely blown curls. She rocked an orange and red sleeveless mock turtleneck, and her face was barely visible as she showed off the flawlessly radiant honey blonde look.

The Spider-Man: Far from Home actress, 26, first shared the new look, which you can see below, in a December 21 post. “Mood,” she captioned the short video clip, in which she wore a white top, black vest, and newly chopped locks. She playfully pushed her hair behind her ears in the clip.

The actress’s previous hairstyle, which you can see below, was both darker and much longer. She’s known for pairing her stunning long locks — sometimes curled, sometimes straight — with equally gorgeous and sweeping gowns for her many red-carpet appearances. And in past interviews, she explained how her frequent hair makeovers have helped define her devastating sense of style.

“Hair has allowed me to experiment and have fun,” she told Popsugar in 2016. “It has allowed me to build up my confidence. That made me more dependent on what I like, what I want, and not listen to or care at all about other people’s opinions of what I look like and how I feel about myself. So, simply through experimenting, having fun, and not being afraid to try things, I have become stronger in myself.”

It all begs the question of how she keeps it healthy — especially with the amount of varied looks the Emmy winning actress has tried out. “I try to wear as many wigs as possible and not put any heat on my hair,” she told ELLE in 2016. She also said she washes it “every other day or every three days” and uses CHI products. The actress added that she utilizes coconut oil. “I like to keep my hair pretty natural,” she told the magazine. “[After cleansing] I’ll scrunch it up with a little product to help my curl pattern. And once or twice a week, I put coconut oil through my hair and let it sit. I’ll use any grocery-store brand, as long as it’s 100 percent real coconut oil.”