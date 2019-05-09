Zendaya just landed the June 2019 cover of ‘Vogue’ & the actress looks flawless with no makeup on as she wears a plunging gold sequin dress.

Zendaya, 22, looks naturally beautiful on the June 2019 cover of Vogue, marking the actress’s second cover for the fashion magazine. Zendaya went au naturel makeup wise, on the cover, which showcases her face, while her hair is done in a super short, gelled finger wave style. While her beauty looked flawless on the cover, her plunging gold sequin dress stole the show as Zendaya went completely braless under the spaghetti strap, gold sequin Ralph Lauren Collection dress. Aside from looking gorgeous on the cover, Zendaya slays in a bunch of different dresses that are even more fabulous, as she keeps her natural no-makeup look and finger wave hair, done by hairstylist, Kim Kimble, throughout the entire shoot. Sticking with the naturally beautiful theme of the shoot, which was shot in Los Angeles by Tyler Mitchell, Zendaya does not wear any jewelry at all, letting the dresses speak for themselves.

Throughout the photoshoot, Zendaya looked amazing in a slew of different looks and goes completely barefoot in all of the photos. One of our favorites was the black and white faded floral Marc Jacobs dress which was short in the front, featuring on off the shoulder neckline trimmed in black feathers, while the back of the dress flowed into a long train. Another gorgeous look was her white silk Marni dress and gold chain belt that she wore as she is lying down in the sand, flaunting her long, lean legs.

Her looks kept getting better and better as she donned a red satin Olivier Theyskens gown with massive shoulders and a skintight pink, purple, and red floral Richard Quinn mini dress with huge round poofy shoulders and a crystal embellished neckline. In on photo, Zendaya is sitting on the floor with her legs out in front of her in nothing but a silk Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini slip dress and Wolford tank top. The other two looks she wore included a silk nude Loewe dress and a white floral Paco Rabanne dress, which was the exact dress Bella Hadid, 22, wore on her digital cover of Vogue back in March.

To achieve Zendaya’s no-makeup makeup look, makeup artist, Hannah Murray, used Lancôme Absolue Revitalizing & Brightening Soft Cream, Teint Idole Ultra 24h Long Wear Foundation in 425 Bisque W, Star Bronzer in 02 Solaire, Dual Finish Highlighter in 02 Luminous Gold, L’Absolu Rouge in 387 Crushed Rose, Monsieur Big Mascara in Brown and the Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil in Chocolate.