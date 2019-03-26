Fashion
Bella Hadid Channels Audrey Hepburn In Gorgeous Red Dress For New ‘VOGUE’ Cover — Pics

Courtesy of Vogue/Gordon von Steiner
Bella Hadid looks stunning for ‘Vogue’ as she pays homage to Audrey Hepburn in almost the identical iconic red gown that Audrey wore 63 years ago.

Bella Hadid, 22, stars in Vogue’s exclusive digital cover, ‘Bella Takes Paris!,’ where she looks gorgeous in a strapless red Givenchy gown which costs a whopping $7,185, paired with a massive red feathered hat. The supermodel is pictured kneeling down while in the Clare Waight Keller for Givenchy gown which features a tight, structured bustier and a thick flowy skirt. She paired the dress with a huge red hat from Christelle Kocher for Koché, which is completely covered in ostrich feathers, as well as a pair of gold Panconesi Riviera earrings and chunky green snakeskin Givenchy platform heels. While Bella looked stunning in her ensemble, it was a nod to late actress, Audrey Hepburn’s performance in the 1957 movie, Funny Face. In the film, Hepburn’s character, Jo Stockton, dons a similar strapless red Givenchy gown with a cuff at the neckline and a slit on the side of the gown. She paired her dress with red pointy-toed pumps, a dazzling diamond choker necklace, long white gloves, and a red chiffon shawl.

Throughout the rest of the spread, Bella’s outfits get better and better. Her next look was a massive poufy pink silk taffeta Alexander McQueen dress made out of one single piece of fabric, featuring a tight corset bodice and a thick black leather belt. She topped the look off with a pair of studded Alexander McQueen black leather platform sandals. From there, Bella transforms into an authentic Parisian woman when she slips into a black long-sleeve knit Christian Dior polo bodysuit with a collar and buttons down the front. She tucked the one-piece romper into a gorgeous, high-waisted Dior skirt completely embroidered in colorful flowers with a massive slit on the front showing of Bella’s insanely long legs.

One of the best looks from the shoot was her all-black feathered Balmain ensemble. Bella donned a long-sleeve sheer black button-down blouse with beaded embellishments and covered in feathers. Styled with the top were a pair of matching feather and embroidered pants that cost a shocking $19,276. From feathers, Bella moved on to florals when she slipped into a white satin Paco Rabanne gown covered in red roses. The gown was short and tight in the front, while the back featured a long, thick train. She paired the dress with polka-dot tights and white Paco Rabanne Mary Jane heels with a bedazzled closure.

The model’s outfits continued to get better when she donned an oversized ivory Valentino gown with big ruffled sleeves, costing $8,240, paired with nude boots and a white prairie hat tied under her chin. Adding color, Bella changed into a full sequin Balenciaga ensemble made up of an off-the-shoulder hot pink top tucked into high-waisted super tight black sequin skinny jeans. The best part of this look was the slicked back high ponytail which was extra long and done into a braid. For her final look, Bella rounded out the shoot with a breathtaking white satin Chanel suit which she ended up going completely braless underneath the blazer, paired with huge earrings and a matching necklace – all by Chanel.