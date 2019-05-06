Peter Parker is still not over Tony Stark’s death. The young superhero tries to move forward in the new ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ trailer.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is moving on after Avengers: Endgame with the highly-anticipated Spider-Man: Far From Home, which will be the first MCU movie after Endgame. Peter Parker is trying to pick up the pieces after losing Tony Stark, but he still misses his mentor. “Everywhere I go, I see his face,” an emotional Peter says to Happy in the trailer. “I just really miss him.” Peter lets down his guard and cries over Tony’s death with Happy. “I don’t think Tony would have done what he did if he didn’t know you were going to be here after he was gone,” Happy says. To make you cry even more, Peter got to keep Tony’s signature glasses. Spoiler alert: Tony died after using the Infinity Stones to reverses Thanos’s snap. Tony’s snap burned his body with gamma radiation.

Peter is heading out on a school trip to Europe when Nick Fury calls, but Peter sends him straight to voicemail. Peter’s just trying to be a normal kid and figure out his relationship with MJ. It doesn’t take long for Nick Fury to find Peter. Fury introduces Peter to Mr. Beck, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. “We could use someone like you on my world,” Beck says to Peter. Fury reveals that Beck is from Earth, just not ours. “The snap tore a hole in our dimension,” Fury admits, confirming that there is an MCU multiverse now. Alternate timelines exist within the MCU now, which means the people we’ve lost like Black Widow and Iron Man could come back.

Fury needs Peter’s help, but Peter’s not so sure about it. Thor, Captain Marvel, and the others are busy at the moment so it’s up to Peter to fight the Elementals with Beck, who is also Mysterio.

MJ also admits to Peter that she knows he’s Spider-Man. He tries to play it off, but she says his secret superhero life is obvious. Gotta love that MJ. Spider-Man: Far From Home will be released on July 2.