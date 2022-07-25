Raquel Welch, 81, Rocks Gold Hoops, Long Hair & Gets Very Expressive During Manicure In LA

Raquel Welch, 81, looked like she was having a difficult time during her latest manicure. The former actress and model, who rose to fame in the 1960s, was photographed sitting inside a salon while getting her nails done in Beverly Hills, CA and showed off various painful expressions on her face. At one point, she closed her eyes and had her mouth open as the nail technician worked on her with a face mask.

Despite the apparent painful experience, Raquel still managed to flash some smiles here and there and looked incredible in a white top and gold hoop earrings. She also wore black pants and flaunted long hair. Natural-looking makeup topped off her look for the outing.

Before her latest nail salon appearance, Raquel made headlines for another rare outing back in Sept. She hadn’t been seen publicly for two years before that and looked radiant as she walked into the Heritage Auctions building in Los Angeles. Her outfit of choice at the time included a white long-sleeved top with buttons and a plunging neckline, black pants, and black platform sandal-style shoes.

View Related Gallery Stars Over 40, 50 & 60 Who Look Half Their Age Or Less Jennifer Lopez American Music Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018 2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals Eva Longoria Brian Bowen Smith's 'Drivebys' Book Launch, Los Angeles, California, USA - 21 Oct 2021

Raquel’s recent outings have brought a lot of attention to her impressive youthful appearance. The former Bond girl previously revealed that it’s nice to still be gushed over after a long career that’s lasted into her older age. Her latest television role was in 2017 for the series, Date My Dad.

“It is nice to be noticed… I think it is much better than not being noticed!” she told The Sunday Post in 2018. “My whole career has been about being noticed, just like any other actor or actress, so I am grateful that people are still interested.” She also shared that she still gets autograph requests for the memorable photo of her in a fur bikini for the 1960s movie One Millions Years B.C. “Almost every day I get copies of the photo sent to me for an autograph,” she said. “I must have looked at that photo one million times.”