Prince William Reportedly Experienced a ‘Degree of Jealousy’ Amid Prince Harry’s Invictus Games Success

The future king of England harbors some jealousy for the accomplishments of his brother, the Duke of Sussex, claims a British journalist.

February 26, 2024 7:52PM EST
Prince Harry‘s success with the Invictus Games has reportedly inspired a bit of sibling rivalry in his brother, Prince William. That’s according to British journalist Robert Jobson during the ABC News special Prince Harry’s Mission: Life, Family and Invictus Games. “It’s been very successful since its outset,” Robert said during the special, which is currently streaming on Hulu. “It doesn’t come cheap, it costs a lot of money, and he’s been able to continue to raise that money throughout this period, which is impressive.”

But, he said, the future king of England may have been a bit put off by Harry’s success with the endeavor. “But I think there was a degree of jealousy about how well it had gone,” the journalist added. “I do think that William was surprised how much this had been such a success and how much money was being thrown into it and how many governments were getting involved.”

The Invictus Games were established by Prince Harry in 2014, and his work with the high-profile organization has continued, despite stepping back as working members of the royal family in 2020 with his wife, Meghan Markle. Of course, this isn’t the first time rumors of a sibling rivalry between the two sons of King Charles and the late Princess Diana have surfaced.

Harry himself divulged alleged incidents belying a potentially serious rift between himself and his older brother in his 2023 memoir, Spare.  “It all happened so fast,” Harry wrote of an alleged physical altercation over disparaging comments he claims Prince William made about Meghan. “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace and knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog’s bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out.”

