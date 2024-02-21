Larsa Pippen Reveals One Regret She Had in Midst of Romance With Marcus Jordan: Listen

Larsa Pippen, 49, did not hold back during her recent appearance on the Two T’s in a Pod podcast. During the February 20 episode, The Real Housewives of Miami star opened up about her brief split from Marcus Jordan, 33. Larsa even revealed the one regret she had during their relationship drama. “I feel like I was very emotional … I wish I didn’t delete those photos,” she admitted.

The 49-year-old even called the act an “impulsive” one during the candid interview. “I didn’t even archive them, I couldn’t archive them, I just deleted them,” Larsa said of removing the photos with her boyfriend from social media. “I was just emotional and impulsive I guess. I’m a Cancer so I’m an emotional person so I feel like if you’re not loving me the right way I can distance myself and catch a beat.”



Marcus and his leading lady sparked breakup rumors last week after several reports claimed that the pair had thrown in the towel on their relationship. During the podcast, however, Larsa clarified that there was never a breakup, but rather a pause on their relationship. “We didn’t break up, we kind of needed to just take a beat, gather our thoughts and see if this relationship, you know what’s going to happen in the future,” she said.

A few days after there was speculation of a split, the two seemingly reconciled and even sparked engagement rumors. Larsa revealed that there has been conversations about the next steps of their romance, despite the rumors online. “It was like, we’ve spent a lot of time together and I feel like this was the point of, we’re going to be together and get engaged or start working to the next phase, or we’re going to break up,” the blonde beauty added. “It’s that phase of making the right decision for your relationship.”

Larsa also revealed that there was “a month” where she and Marcus were “not seeing eye to eye” and were “not” in “a great place.” Later, she touched upon the fact that her RHOM co-stars Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton have suggested that Larsa faked her breakup. “They should both know that relationships are hard, they’ve both been through multiple marriages,” she quipped. Larsa also called their allegations “hurtful” since she considered them friends. The Bravo personality and the 33-year-old were first linked to each other in late 2022, however, they did not confirm their romance until January 2023.