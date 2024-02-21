Ireland Baldwin Strips Down as She Shows Off Her Body 9 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Be Kind to Yourself’

Ireland Baldwin gave an update on her postpartum body nine months after giving birth to her first child. The fashion model, 28, shared an Instagram post on February 20 with four photos of Ireland wearing a bra and underwear as she struck poses in mirror selfies. In her caption, Ireland opened up about the physical progress she’s made since she became a mom in May 2023.

“9 months postpartum and I’m far from where I want to be but I’m over the hump and finally finding time to get this ass into shape,” Ireland wrote. “Not necessarily working out everyday, but making strides to be more consistent. Walk more. Move more. Just wanted to do a solidarity post with anyone who’s having a tough time getting inspired to change bad habits/work on yourself.”

“I still have days where I binge eat an entire box of Girl Scout cookies for dinner but that’s ok!” the mom-of-one continued. “It took 7-9 months to even start to lose any baby weight or care to… and anyone who makes you feel bad for going at your own pace or not being enough can suck it. This shit is HARD. Be kind to yourself 🩷.”

Ireland got a lot of support in the comments section from other celebrity moms who praised her open and honest message about postpartum. “Obsessed with you,” Rumer Willis wrote. “Thanks for keeping it real😍,” Rebecca Mader commented. Ireland’s cousin, Alaia Baldwin, chimed in as well, writing, “You look amazing and you are amazing 🩷🩷🩷🔥🔥🔥.”

Ireland announced the birth of her daughter Holland on May 18, 2023 via Instagram. She shared a sweet selfie of her partner/ baby daddy, André Allen Anjos (RAC), and their daughter with the caption, “holland.” Since the, Ireland has continued to share more adorable pictures of her little girl on her social media, though she doesn’t show her daughter’s face.

Four months before baby Holland was born, Ireland opened up about how she was struggling with her physical and mental health during her pregnancy. “It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that,” the model wrote on Instagram in January 2023. “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes.”

Ireland acknowledged that being pregnant was taking a toll on her, and she gave a shoutout to RAC, who she began dating in 2021, for being there for her. “He’s everything and more to me,” she said. Ireland also said at the time that while being pregnant was difficult, she was “grateful” to be having her first child, who arrived just a few months after she shared that candid message.