 Ireland Baldwin Strips Down To Show Off Her Postpartum Body – Hollywood Life

Ireland Baldwin Strips Down as She Shows Off Her Body 9 Months After Giving Birth: ‘Be Kind to Yourself’

Ireland Baldwin embraced her postpartum body and shared a message to her followers about changing 'bad habits.'

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
February 21, 2024 12:57PM EST
Ireland Baldwin
View gallery
Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - A pregnant Ireland Baldwin rocks a pink wig as she and boyfriend RAC are seen arriving at an adult entertainment club called Jumbo's Clown Room to celebrate her baby shower with celebrity friends such as Hilary Duff, Rumer Willis, mom Kim Basinger and many other friends as well in Hollywood. The 27-year-old mom to be is wearing a see through lingerie, pink cowboy style boots and a pink wig. At one point, you can clearly see Ireland's pink under garment through the back of her lingerie as she walks into the club. The Jumbo's Clown Room is usually closed on Monday's but certain arrangements were made for it to be open for Ireland Baldwin's baby shower celebration. Pictured: Ireland Baldwin, RAC BACKGRID USA 7 MARCH 2023 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Ireland Baldwin shows off her curves as she models for a lingerie brand. The 26-year-old model and beauty sets pulses racing in the BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021 campaign. The two brands have teamed up to unveil a 15-piece capsule collection featuring bras, underwear and sleepwear. Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shows off her multiple tattoos in the photos, styled by Caitlin Boelke. Credit - BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella / MEGA. 18 Nov 2021 Pictured: Ireland Baldwin for BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella. Photo credit: BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806365_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Ireland Baldwin shows off her curves as she models for a lingerie brand. The 26-year-old model and beauty sets pulses racing in the BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella Holiday 2021 campaign. The two brands have teamed up to unveil a 15-piece capsule collection featuring bras, underwear and sleepwear. Ireland, the daughter of Alec Baldwin and Kim Basinger, shows off her multiple tattoos in the photos, styled by Caitlin Boelke. Credit - BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella / MEGA. 18 Nov 2021 Pictured: Ireland Baldwin for BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella. Photo credit: BCBGMAXAZRIA x Cosabella/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA806365_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Ireland Baldwin gave an update on her postpartum body nine months after giving birth to her first child. The fashion model, 28, shared an Instagram post on February 20 with four photos of Ireland wearing a bra and underwear as she struck poses in mirror selfies. In her caption, Ireland opened up about the physical progress she’s made since she became a mom in May 2023.

“9 months postpartum and I’m far from where I want to be but I’m over the hump and finally finding time to get this ass into shape,” Ireland wrote. “Not necessarily working out everyday, but making strides to be more consistent. Walk more. Move more. Just wanted to do a solidarity post with anyone who’s having a tough time getting inspired to change bad habits/work on yourself.”

“I still have days where I binge eat an entire box of Girl Scout cookies for dinner but that’s ok!” the mom-of-one continued. “It took 7-9 months to even start to lose any baby weight or care to… and anyone who makes you feel bad for going at your own pace or not being enough can suck it. This shit is HARD. Be kind to yourself 🩷.”

Ireland got a lot of support in the comments section from other celebrity moms who praised her open and honest message about postpartum. “Obsessed with you,” Rumer Willis wrote. “Thanks for keeping it real😍,”  Rebecca Mader commented. Ireland’s cousin, Alaia Baldwin, chimed in as well, writing, “You look amazing and you are amazing 🩷🩷🩷🔥🔥🔥.”

Ireland announced the birth of her daughter Holland on May 18, 2023 via Instagram. She shared a sweet selfie of her partner/ baby daddy, André Allen Anjos (RAC), and their daughter with the caption, “holland.” Since the, Ireland has continued to share more adorable pictures of her little girl on her social media, though she doesn’t show her daughter’s face.

Four months before baby Holland was born, Ireland opened up about how she was struggling with her physical and mental health during her pregnancy. “It takes so much out of you. I wasn’t ready for that,” the model wrote on Instagram in January 2023. “I underestimated just how hard pregnancy would be on my mind and my body. Being someone who deals with extreme health anxiety on a daily basis, pregnancy turned things into high gear. I’ve struggled to adapt to these changes.”

Ireland acknowledged that being pregnant was taking a toll on her, and she gave a shoutout to RAC, who she began dating in 2021, for being there for her. “He’s everything and more to me,” she said. Ireland also said at the time that while being pregnant was difficult, she was “grateful” to be having her first child, who arrived just a few months after she shared that candid message.

ad