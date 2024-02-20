Kourtney Kardashian Poses With Son Rocky’s Stroller at Travis Barker’s Concert in Australia: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian never misses the chance to get an impromptu photoshoot, even when she’s on mom duty. The reality star, 44, took several pictures with her 3-month-old son Rocky‘s stroller backstage at her husband Travis Barker‘s concert in Australia for her February 19 Instagram post. In one photo, Kourtney placed her hand on the stroller and struck a pose as her son Reign, 9, and daughter Penelope, 11, ran behind her in the background. In the next image, Kourtney lovingly stared at Rocky (who wasn’t visible in the image) sitting in his stroller.

Kourtney shared more photos from backstage at the Blink-182 concert, including a mirror selfie of her and Penelope. In another picture, Kourtney posed with her hand on her hip as a blurry Reign grabbed his big sister in front of the camera. Kourtney also snapped a photo of Reign standing in front of a poster promoting Travis’ band’s show at the Qudos Bank Arena in Brisbane.

“the chaos ❤️,” Kourtney captioned her post. Her sister Khloe Kardashian left a comment that read, “Cutie pie! I miss you.”

Kourtney brought three of her four children to Australia to join Travis, 48, on his tour. She shares Reign and Penelope, as well as son Mason, 14, with her ex Scott Disick. In November 2023, Kourtney gave birth to son Rocky, her first child with Travis. The couple, who got married in May 2022, faced many hardships leading up to Rocky’s birth. They tried IVF treatments to get pregnant, which didn’t work. However, they conceived Rocky naturally, but Kourtney ended up having to get emergency fetal surgery two months before Rocky’s birth. Thankfully, she ended up delivering a healthy baby boy right around his due date.

Due to her age (44), there were many people who were critical of Kourtney’s decision to get pregnant. The Lemme founder shut down those critics during her October 2023 interview with Vanity Fair Italia.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” she pointed out. “I just say: ‘How could you question God’s plan?’ Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF.” Kourtney also said that her three older kids were “very happy” about getting another sibling. “They’ve been asking me for another baby for a while. When they go to school in the morning, they touch my belly, kiss it, and say goodbye,” she shared at the time.