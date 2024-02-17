Kourtney Kardashian & Kids Support Travis Barker on Blink-182’s Australia Tour: Photos

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram to share memorable moments on tour with her husband, Travis Barker, his band Blink-182 in Sydney, Australia this week. The reality star brought along her kids to support the musicians on tour and posted cute photos to her story. One of them showed a backstage sign for what appeared to be Travis’ dressing room at the Qudos Bank Arena while another showed Kourtney’s son, Reign, 9, posing and smiling in front of a giant poster of the band.

The new photos come after Blink-182 kicked off their Australia tour in Perth earlier this week. They’ve already performed in Sydney more than once on the tour and are set to go to Brisbane for more shows before returning to Sydney and Melbourne for newly added shows at the end of the month.

In addition to Kourtney’s story photos, fans took to social media to share videos of the group walking around Australia. Some people had the chance to greet the Lemme creator while other just filmed her and her kids visiting certain places in the area.

Kourtney shares Reign as well as son Mason, 14, and daughter Penelope, 11, with her ex Scott Disick. She also shares three-month-old son Rocky with Travis. Rocky is also reportedly on the trip, making it the family’s first international trip with him since his birth.

Before Kourtney shared photos from Australia, Travis posted epic photos of her for Valentine’s Day on February 14. She posted gorgeous photos of herself wearing a fitted long red dress while posing next to matching red roses. She had her hair down and added black pointy-toed heels with the look and posed as her long-sleeves had feathery bottoms.

In addition to followers complimenting her in the comments section of the post, her sister Khloe Kardashian left her own compliment. “Kourt you look stunning in red!!! 😍😍😍,” she sweetly wrote.