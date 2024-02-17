 Kourtney Kardashian & Kids Support Travis Barker During Blink-182 Tour – Hollywood Life

Kourtney Kardashian & Kids Support Travis Barker on Blink-182’s Australia Tour: Photos

The doting wife traveled to Melbourne with the drummer and his band and documented special moments on social media.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 17, 2024 3:28PM EST
View gallery
Alabama Barker, Reign Disick, Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker, Landon Barker and Atiana De La Hoya 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Reality star Kourtney Kardashian sports a laidback look while out for an early dinner with her son Reign and husband Travis Barker at his restaurant Crossroads Kitchen. The vegan restaurant located in Calabasas has been a hit among the city's foodies, and its plant-based cuisine is well-known in the vegan community. The couple was seen holding hands as they arrived at the restaurant, and their casual outfits perfectly complemented each other. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker BACKGRID USA 2 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: LAGOSSIPTV / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Travis Barker is a happy man leaving his new restaurant Crossroads Kitchen opening with his wife, Kourtney Kardashian, and her daughter Penelope Disick. Pictured: Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 13 OCTOBER 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, took to Instagram to share memorable moments on tour with her husband, Travis Barker, his band Blink-182 in Sydney, Australia this week. The reality star brought along her kids to support the musicians on tour and posted cute photos to her story. One of them showed a backstage sign for what appeared to be Travis’ dressing room at the Qudos Bank Arena while another showed Kourtney’s son, Reign, 9, posing and smiling in front of a giant poster of the band.

The new photos come after Blink-182 kicked off their Australia tour in Perth earlier this week. They’ve already performed in Sydney more than once on the tour and are set to go to Brisbane for more shows before returning to Sydney and Melbourne for newly added shows at the end of the month.

Kourtney Kardashian
One of Kourtney’s backstage photos at Travis’ show with Blink-182. (Courtesy of Instagram)

In addition to Kourtney’s story photos, fans took to social media to share videos of the group walking around Australia. Some people had the chance to greet the Lemme creator while other just filmed her and her kids visiting certain places in the area.

Kourtney shares Reign as well as son Mason, 14, and daughter Penelope, 11, with her ex Scott Disick. She also shares three-month-old son Rocky with Travis. Rocky is also reportedly on the trip, making it the family’s first international trip with him since his birth.

Kourtney Kardashian
Kourtney’s son Reign in Australia. (Courtesy of Instagram)

Before Kourtney shared photos from Australia, Travis posted epic photos of her for Valentine’s Day on February 14. She posted gorgeous photos of herself wearing a fitted long red dress while posing next to matching red roses. She had her hair down and added black pointy-toed heels with the look and posed as her long-sleeves had feathery bottoms.

In addition to followers complimenting her in the comments section of the post, her sister Khloe Kardashian left her own compliment. “Kourt you look stunning in red!!! 😍😍😍,” she sweetly wrote.

ad