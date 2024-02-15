Kourtney Kardashian Rocks Sexy Red Lingerie in Travis Barker’s Valentine’s Day Tribute: ‘My Beautiful Wife’

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker love Valentine’s Day! The Blink-182 drummer, 48, shared a sweet tribute to his wife, 44, for the special day by sharing several photos of the Kardashians star. In one of the snapshots, Kourtney was seen snapping a mirror selfie and wearing scarlet red, sheer lingerie.

“Happy Valentine’s Day, my beautiful wife,” Travis captioned his Instagram post on Wednesday, February 14.

The first slide featured one of Travis and Kourtney’s famous poses together, with the “All the Small Things” musician lifting her up. Another shot in his carousel post showed Travis standing by a bed, which was decorated in roses that spelled out the letters “K” and “T” surrounded by a heart.

That day, Travis revealed that he and Kourtney value Valentine’s Day for more than just roses and candy. Their first child together, Rocky Thirteen Barker, was conceived on February 14, 2023, according to Travis.

“One year ago today,” Kourtney captioned an Instagram post, which featured pictures from an apparent vacation that she and Travis had taken. “We made baby Rocky,” he commented.

In addition to baby Rocky, 3 months, Kourtney shares her children, Penelope, Mason and Reign Disick, with her ex Scott Disick. As for Travis, he shares son Landon and daughter Alabama, in addition to stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Kourtney’s pregnancy journey wasn’t easy. On her family’s show, The Kardashians, the Lemme founder expressed that she and Travis wanted to conceive of child of their own. At first, she chose to go down the IVF (in vitro fertilization) route but stopped. She opened up about the effects she experienced with IVF during a Mary 2023 episode of her Hulu series.

“I would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us,” she explained. “If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen. … My health is still impacted because it’s hormones. And also mentally, it definitely took a toll. So, I think just being happy is most important and being a good parent to my kids. We are just embracing that whatever’s meant to be will be.”

After announcing her pregnancy in June 2023 at one of Travis’ Blink-182 concerts, Kourtney faced criticism for becoming pregnant in her 40s. However, she didn’t let the comments bother her.

“Those comments don’t affect me,” Kourtney told Vanity Fair Italia in October 2023, one month before she gave birth to Rocky Thirteen. “I just say: ‘How could you question God’s plan?’ Because that’s how I see this pregnancy, which came when both Travis and I weren’t even thinking about it anymore and a year after we stopped IVF.”