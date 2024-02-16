Meghan Markle Is One Proud Wife Capturing Prince Harry Sit-Skiing at the Invictus Games

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry embraced the snowy mountaintops at the 2024 Invictus Games in Canada. The royally famous pair were seen enjoying their time together at the annual event, and Harry, 39, even tried his hand at sit-skiing, which Meghan, 42, captured on camera.

While Harry slid down the slope sit-skiing — wearing a helmet for safety, of course — Meghan filmed the moment on her phone on Thursday, February 15. The two were bundled up for the outing in heavy jackets to brave the bitter cold in Whistler, British Columbia.

Multiple outlets have reported that Meghan and Harry are expected to spend the next few days in the area. Harry previously opened up about the games when it was announced that there would be more winter sports to participate in.

“As Invictus continues to adapt and evolve, I am extremely excited to announce that the Invictus Games Foundation has selected Canada to host the first-ever Winter Hybrid Games in 2025,” the former royal said in a statement, per the games’ website. “The Invictus Games Vancouver-Whistler 2025 will offer a global platform to expand the range and profile of winter adaptive sports. With deep respect, I’m also pleased to share that the Games in Canada will be held in partnership with the First Nations, in the spirit of truth and reconciliation with indigenous communities.”

Many event attendees spotted Meghan and Harry. One teenager reportedly pointed them out, yelling, “It’s Harry and Meghan, dad!” Others also reportedly bid them adieu by singing “God Save The King,” according to The Telegraph, likely as a sign of respect for Harry’s father King Charles III’s cancer diagnosis.

Harry opened up about visiting his father during an interview with Good Morning America at the Invictus Games.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” the U.K. native told Will Reeve. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him — I’m grateful for that.”

Harry’s recent comment about his father comes amid the tension between him and his family. Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties in 2020 and later made startling claims about the royals during an interview with Oprah Winfrey. The final blow, though, was when Harry released his bombshell memoir, Spare, last year. The title, he noted in the book, is a reference to his father telling Harry that he is the “spare” while his brother, Prince William, is the heir to the throne.