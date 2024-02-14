Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Hold Hands on Valentine’s Day at Invictus Games Countdown in Canada: Photos

Prince Harry, 39, bundled up in winter gear alongside his wife Meghan Markle, 42, for a Valentine’s Day Invictus Games countdown event in Canada. In photos you can see here, the couple arrived holding hands on Wednesday, with Meghan rocking a tan, knee length puffer coat over a white outfit, and pulling a black winter cap over her curly brunette hair. Her husband wore a black Eddie Bauer coat, jeans, and a grey cap, arriving to head up the beginning of the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025’s One Year to Go celebrations.

At the event, the famous pair spent time chatting with athletes in adaptive skis, and Prince Harry even took a run on an adaptive ski, with onlookers capturing video of the moment. According to PEOPLE, Meghan and Harry will be at the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 Winter Training Camp for three days. They’ll spend that time getting to know competitors from various nations, along with their team managers and coaches in the leadup to the official 2025 event.

It makes sense the Harry and Meghan would spend their Valentine’s Day at such an event. In an April 2022 interview during the fifth games in the Netherlands, Prince Harry opened up about why Meghan and the Invictus Games are inextricably linked for him. “There is nowhere you can feel more embraced and supported than with the Invictus family,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “The Toronto Games were our first time out and about publicly in an official way. We were dating at the time, so it was a lot to take in, but fortunately, we were with the perfect community for that.”

He added, “Now, five years later, here we are in The Hague at the fifth Invictus Games, as parents of two, and living in the U.S. I had always wanted to share these incredible moments with someone special, and to have Meg by my side means everything.”