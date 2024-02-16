Prince Harry Addresses King Charles’ Cancer Diagnosis in New Interview: ‘I Love My Family’

Prince Harry broke his silence on King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis over a week after flying to the United Kingdom to visit his father. The Duke of Sussex, 39, did an interview with Will Reeve for Good Morning America on February 15 and revealed that he personally spoke to Charles, 75, about the monarch’s diagnosis before he returned to his former home country on February 6.

“I jumped on a plane and went to go see him as soon as I could,” Harry said. “Look, I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him, I’m grateful for that.”

When asked about his “outlook” on his father’s health, Harry responded, “That stays between me and him.”

EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry to @ReeveWill on visiting King Charles after cancer diagnosis: “I love my family. The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go see and spend anytime with him, I’m grateful for that.” https://t.co/yDp82WU7Bk pic.twitter.com/lO0cebeO9i — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 16, 2024

Will, who conducted the interview at the site of the 2025 Invictus Games in Whistler, British Columbia, also asked Harry how it feels to live in California and be so far away from his family during this trying time.

“I have my own family. As we all do,” said Harry, who has two children with wife Meghan Markle. “So my family, and my life in California, is as it is,” he added. “I’ve got other trips planned that would take me through or back to the UK so I’ll stop and see my family as much as I can.”

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis was revealed to the public on February 5. “During The King’s recent hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement, a separate issue of concern was noted. Subsequent diagnostic tests have identified a form of cancer,” a statement from Buckingham Palace read. The following day, Harry flew to the U.K. to see his father without Meghan, 42, or his kids. According to reports, Harry only spent one day in the U.K, and he saw Charles for just one hour.

Harry did not see his brother Prince William, 41, during the trip. An Entertainment Tonight insider revealed that Harry was open to seeing William, but there was “nothing scheduled in the diary” for the siblings to reunite. Harry also avoided seeing his stepmother Queen Camilla, 76, when he was in the U.K., according to Charles’ friend, Petronella Wyatt. She wrote a column in The Telegraph and claimed that Harry “preferred not to be in the same room” with Camilla.

King Charles is taking a step back from some of his public royal duties to focus on his health. The monarch broke his silence on his cancer diagnosis in a letter to the public on February 10. “I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” the letter began. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement.”