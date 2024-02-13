Prince Harry Reportedly Avoided Queen Camilla While Visiting Father King Charles III

Prince Harry’s 24-hour visit to his father, King Charles III, reportedly did not include seeing his stepmother, Queen Camilla. The monarch’s friend, Petronella Wyatt, penned a new revelation about Harry’s brief U.K. trip, claiming that he “preferred not to be in the same room” with his stepmother when he paid the king a visit about his cancer diagnosis.

Petronella wrote a column in The Telegraph on Monday, February 12, and she claimed that Harry, 39, missed the “massive opportunity” to extend an “olive branch” to the monarch. Neither the queen nor her stepson has publicly addressed these claims.

Last week, Harry jetted from California to the U.K. to see his father, who was diagnosed with a “form of cancer” earlier this month, the palace confirmed in a statement. The 75-year-old monarch broke his silence on his health in a note, in which he thanked the public for their well wishes and concern.

“I would like to express my most heartfelt thanks for the many messages of support and good wishes I have received in recent days,” Charles’ letter read. “As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement. … It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the U.K. and wider world. My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

As for Harry and Camilla, the duo has had a complicated relationship for a while. The former royal may have worsened the matter when he called his stepmother the “villain” in his bombshell memoir, Spare, which was released last year.

Upon releasing his book, Harry described his and Camilla’s relationship as “pleasant” during his January 2023 interview on Good Morning America.

“We haven’t spoken for a long time,” he noted. “I love every member of my family, despite the differences. So, when I see her, we’re perfectly pleasant with each other. She’s my stepmother. I don’t look at her as an evil stepmother. I see someone who married into this institution, and done everything she can to improve her own reputation and her own image, for her own sake.”

Camilla was not the main topic in Harry’s book. The focus was, rather, on Harry’s strained relationships with his brother, Prince William, and their father.