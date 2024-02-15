Khloe Kardashian’s Son Tatum Looks So Cute Wearing ‘Heartthrob’ Shirt on Valentine’s Day

Khloe Kardashian’s son Tatum looked super cute, as he rocked a t-shirt that declared him a “Heartthrob,” in a series of photos that she shared on Wednesday, February 14. Khloe, 39, took tons of sweet family photos as she celebrated Valentine’s Day with both Tatum, 1, and her daughter True, 5. It looked like all three of them had a fabulous time for the holiday.

Tatum rocked a gray shirt with “Heartthrob” in red letters across the front. Tatum stood between his mom and sister in front of a series of huge heart balloons, some of them had sweet messages directed to both of Khloe’s kids, like “Love you Tatum” and “True you melt my heart.” Khloe also shared a solo shot of Tatum standing in front of the display and a series of Polaroids, showing off his shirt.

Khloe rocked an all-red outfit with a t-shirt and matching sweatpants, as she posed alongside her kids. True sported a pair of white pajamas with pink designs on them. Some of the other photos that Khloe showed included a few party favors for Valentine’s Day, as well as a huge balloon display that spelled out “Happy Valentine’s Day” in pink letters.

The Valentine’s Day photos aren’t the only sweet family photos that Khloe has shared with her kids recently. Earlier in February, she posted a series of adorable photos of herself and Tatum, and she wrote a sweet caption that said, “Me and my baby.” At the end of January, she posted a bunch of cute photos of her baby boy and his older sister having fun together. She wrote that the two of them were having “Saturday Sibling Snuggles.”

Khloe shares both kids with her ex Tristan Thompson, who is currently suspended from the NBA for violating the league’s anti-drug program. While they’re not together, Khloe has explained why she doesn’t speak ill of her ex in front of her kids in a January interview with tmrw. “With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course,” she said. “I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?”