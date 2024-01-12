Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Why She Doesn’t ‘Badmouth’ Ex Tristan Thompson in Front of Her Kids

Khloé Kardashian explained in a new interview why she doesn’t “badmouth” her ex Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians star, 39, emphasized her reason for maintaining a positive attitude toward Tristan, 32, is because of their two children, True and Tatum.

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course,” Khloé told tmrw in a new interview, before adding, “But it’s way harder to be nice. “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’”

The Good American boss pointed out, however, that this is “not how [she feels] every day,” adding that she “had to learn to take control of [her] feelings.”

“There were so many times that my feelings got [in] control of me, and I was impulsive, and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret,” Khloé pointed out. “But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person.”

Since the mom of two is “protecting” her kids’ “innocence” by speaking positively of their dad, Khloé noted, “I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?”

Khloé has handled her and Tristan’s co-parenting relationship gracefully, despite his past. She previously dated the basketball player on and off from 2016 to 2021, and he cheated on her more than once. At the end of 2021, Tristan’s paternity suit came to light right after his and Khloé’s surrogate became pregnant with their son, Tatum. As a result, Khloé and Tristan rarely spoke outside of their parenting duties for several months. Season 2 of The Kardashians focused on Khloé’s struggle with the public scrutiny against her and the imminent birth of her son.

In season 4 of the Hulu series, though, viewers watched Khloé allow Tristan to temporarily stay in her home after his house underwent renovations. Throughout each episode, she spoke highly of her ex, even when a few of her sisters — specifically Kourtney Kardashian — questioned Tristan’s intentions.

As she focuses on parenting Tatum and True, 5, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up in her new interview about the choice not to give her daughter a cellphone yet.

“Some parents allow their kids to have cellphones or this or that. And I’m like, there’s no chance in hell would my daughter have a cellphone right now,” she said. “There’s no need. You’re 5 and a half. I just don’t understand who they’re calling! I don’t see her getting a phone or anything like that until she’s 13.”

Since Khloé has experience in dealing with toxic social media users, she pointed out that she wants to protect her kids from facing that while they’re still young.

“I just don’t think comments and that many people having access to you or having an opinion about you is healthy at my age. And I’m 39, so I can’t imagine the impact that has on someone mentally and emotionally in their young, formative years,” she noted.