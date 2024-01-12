 Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She Doesn’t ‘Badmouth’ Tristan Thompson – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Opens Up About Why She Doesn’t ‘Badmouth’ Ex Tristan Thompson in Front of Her Kids

The ‘Kardashians’ star explained in a new interview that it’s ‘way harder to be nice’ to her ex. 

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
January 12, 2024 2:09PM EST
Khloe Kardashian
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Looks like Khloe Kardashian is still supporting Kanye's Adidas merch as we spot her taking her daughter True Thompson to a karate class wearing a black pair of Yeezy slides. Khloe is also on auntie duty taking care of her nieces Chicago West and Dream Kardashian. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson BACKGRID USA 1 JUNE 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
**USE CHILD PIXELATED IMAGES IF YOUR TERRITORY REQUIRES IT** Kim Kardashian and Saint West at the Los Angeles Lakers VS Memphis Grizzlies game at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, Ca Pictured: Kris Jenner,Kim Kardashian,Saint West Ref: SPL5539971 240423 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: London Entertainment / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
*EXCLUSIVE* Indio, CA - Family time at Coachella! Kourtney Kardashian and her adorable kids spotted in the crowd, excitedly waiting to watch husband Travis Barker take the stage. Pictured: Kourtney Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 APRIL 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: Shotbyjuliann / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Khloé Kardashian explained in a new interview why she doesn’t “badmouth” her ex Tristan Thompson. The Kardashians star, 39, emphasized her reason for maintaining a positive attitude toward Tristan, 32, is because of their two children, True and Tatum. 

“With me and Tristan, would it be really easy to never talk to him again and to just badmouth him or whatever? Of course,” Khloé told tmrw in a new interview, before adding, “But it’s way harder to be nice. “It’s way harder when you’re really mad at someone, it’s really hard to sit in their face in front of your kids and be like, ‘Hi!’” 

The Good American boss pointed out, however, that this is “not how [she feels] every day,” adding that she “had to learn to take control of [her] feelings.” 

“There were so many times that my feelings got [in] control of me, and I was impulsive, and I tweeted something or posted something and things that you regret,” Khloé pointed out. “But in my opinion, I’ll never regret being a nice person.” 

Khloé Kardashian
Hulu

Since the mom of two is “protecting” her kids’ “innocence” by speaking positively of their dad, Khloé noted, “I want my kids to have beautiful relationships with their dad. And if we’re blessed enough to have a dad that wants to be there and wants to show up and be hands-on, why would I prevent that from happening?”

Khloé has handled her and Tristan’s co-parenting relationship gracefully, despite his past. She previously dated the basketball player on and off from 2016 to 2021, and he cheated on her more than once. At the end of 2021, Tristan’s paternity suit came to light right after his and Khloé’s surrogate became pregnant with their son, Tatum. As a result, Khloé and Tristan rarely spoke outside of their parenting duties for several months. Season 2 of The Kardashians focused on Khloé’s struggle with the public scrutiny against her and the imminent birth of her son.

In season 4 of the Hulu series, though, viewers watched Khloé allow Tristan to temporarily stay in her home after his house underwent renovations. Throughout each episode, she spoke highly of her ex, even when a few of her sisters — specifically Kourtney Kardashian — questioned Tristan’s intentions. 

As she focuses on parenting Tatum and True, 5, the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opened up in her new interview about the choice not to give her daughter a cellphone yet. 

“Some parents allow their kids to have cellphones or this or that. And I’m like, there’s no chance in hell would my daughter have a cellphone right now,” she said. “There’s no need. You’re 5 and a half. I just don’t understand who they’re calling! I don’t see her getting a phone or anything like that until she’s 13.”

Since Khloé has experience in dealing with toxic social media users, she pointed out that she wants to protect her kids from facing that while they’re still young. 

“I just don’t think comments and that many people having access to you or having an opinion about you is healthy at my age. And I’m 39, so I can’t imagine the impact that has on someone mentally and emotionally in their young, formative years,” she noted. 

ad