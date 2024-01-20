 Khloe Kardashian Shares New Polaroids of Daughter True & Son Tatum – Hollywood Life

Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable New Polaroids of Daughter True, 5, & Son Tatum, 1

The Good American creator's brood flashed big smiles as they posed for the memorable photos.

January 20, 2024 5:51PM EST
Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for Hulu/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian, 39, took to her Instagram story and other social media pages on Saturday to share adorable new photos of her daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1. The doting mom’s brood were featured in scattered polaroids that showed them in planned poses or candid moments. They both flashed smiles in many of them and showed off their joy.

One photo showed True snuggled up in white wicker chair while other photos showed sleepy Tatum in his blue patterned pajamas. He appeared to be laying on a couch or bed in some and one snapshot showed him walking toward the camera.

Khloe’s latest photos of True and Tatum come just a few days after she shared a photo of Tatum rocking a Fendi shirt and chain necklace as he enjoyed a snack. “Tatum,” the doting mom wrote along with a white heart, in the caption for the snapshot.

Before Khloe shared sweet moments with her kids, who she shares with ex Tristan Thompson, she made headlines for attending her nephew Saint West‘s basketball game. During the game, she was photographed hugging her former brother-in-law and Saint’s dad, Kanye West, who was also at the game. They both cheered for Saint and looked like they were having a great time despite his up and down co-parenting relationship with Kim Kardashian.

In addition to her hangout with Kanye at Saint’s game, Khloe made headlines for comparing her son Tatum to her younger brother Rob Kardashian. She shared photos of the tot last month and pointed out how similarly he looks to the 36-year-old, in the caption. “He knows what he’s doing with that face,” she wrote with a heart before ending it with, “#BabyRob.”

Rob’s own daughter, Dream Kardashian, 7, whom he shares with ex Blac Chyna, also looks a lot like him. The cutie has a close relationship with her aunts and cousins, often going on fun outings and attending special occasions. Khloe is especially close to her niece and is known to spend a lot of time with her whenever she can.

