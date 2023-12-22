Khloe Kardashian Calls Tatum ‘Baby Rob’ in Adorable Photo

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian’s son Tatum showed off the Kardashian family genes in an adorable trio of pics posted by the reality TV star! In the December 22, 2023 Instagram post, one-year-old Tatum rocked a black leisure suit with black sneakers and smiled mischievously at the camera. “He knows what he’s doing with that face,” Khloe captioned the post on Friday, adding the hashtag “#BabyRob.” Both Khloe’s late father, Robert Kardashian, and her brother, Rob Kardashian, are mirror images of the tot, whom Khloe welcomed via surrogate with ex Tristan Thompson in July of 2022.

His curly locks and sweet grin were too much for Khloe’s fans on the platform, and many rushed to the comments thread to gush. “He is a very cute and tender boy. I can’t wait to meet Kourtney’s baby,” wrote a fan, unaware that Khloe’s sister Kourtney had just released a first look at baby Rocky the same day. “You have the most perfect children,” swooned another while a third remarked, “your son is a spitting image of your Father & brother.”

Khloe, 39, is also mom to True, 5, and frequently hosts niece Dream Kardashian, 7, daughter of Rob and his ex Blac Chyna. In a July interview, the Good American co-founder opened up about the joys and challenges of welcoming a newborn.

“The first couple months are really wild,” she says during a summer episode of The Kardashians. “He sleeps until 4 a.m. every night right now and that’s just a godsend because the beginning is really crazy. You just forget how mind-boggling the beginning is, because no one would do it again and again if they remembered how torturous the beginning is.”

Tatum arrived amid controversy — dad Tristan had been caught in a cheating and paternity scandal, when it was revealed in late 2021 that he’d fathered a child with another woman amid his relationship with Khloe. Still, the former couple has been committed to co-parenting their children amicably.

“Khloe still wants Tristan there for the special moments, she feels it’s important for her kids to have those memories with him and bond,” the source told HollywoodLife exclusively in November of 2022. “She’s aware that people are going to have opinions about her inviting him around but she’s not going to let that stop her from doing what’s best for her kids.”