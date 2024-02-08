Khloe Kardashian Snuggles Up With Baby Tatum in Sweet New Photos: ‘Me and My Baby’

Khloé Kardashian, 39, sent her 310 million Instagram followers into a frenzy after she shared new photos of her son, Tatum, 1, on February 8. In the first slide of the post, The Kardashians star rocked a cozy ensemble that featured a black zip-up jacket along with matching sweatpants. Khloe styled her golden tresses back into a “wet” look and rocked a full face of glam for the sweet photoshoot.

Meanwhile, the toddler looked adorable in a black t-shirt and army-patterned shorts. Tatum was also dressed to hit the streets with his momma as he rocked a pair of olive-green Vans. In the third slide of the post, the mother-and-son duo turned up the cuteness by lovingly gazing into each other’s eyes. “Me and my baby,” Khloe penned in the caption. Throughout the carousel of photos, Tatum also played with Khloe’s blonde tresses and laughed while they posed on the bed.

Soon after the mother-of-two shared the sweet snapshots with her little one, many of her fans flooded the comments with reactions. “The way he looks at you though…..,” one admirer wrote, while another added, “The last pic OMG Khloe he’s so stinking handsome!” Even Khloe’s bestie, Malika Haqq, couldn’t help but react. “Just love you two,” the 40-year-old swooned in the comments.

Others chimed in to mention how much Tatum looks like his Uncle Rob Kardashian and his late Grandfather Robert Kardashian. “Baby Rob!” a third fan wrote, while a fourth added, “Adorable. He looks so much like Rob.” A fifth fan even went as far to call others “delusional” for not agreeing that Khloe’s son looks like her brother. “The people who don’t see Robert Kardashian in these cutie pies face are delusional! That is a baby rob,” they wrote, along with teary-eyed emojis.

Khloe welcomed the tot with her ex, Tristan Thompson, 32, via surrogate in August 2022. Although the duo has since parted ways romantically, they continue to co-parent their son and their daughter, True, 5. Recently, Khloe took to Instagram on January 27 to share a sweet series of photos of True with her baby brother. “Saturday Sibling Snuggles and a video of the most patient cat ever!!! Grey kitty is the sweetest,” she captioned the post.