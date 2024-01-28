Khloe Kardashian Shares Adorable Photos of Kids True & Tatum Amid Tristan Thompson’s NBA Suspension

Khloe Kardashian, 39, took to Instagram to share new adorable photos and video of her kids, True, 5, and Tatum, 1, in a sweet moment on Saturday. The loving siblings were snuggling in two snapshots as they wore their pajamas. True’s sleepwear was from her aunt Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMS line and featured a white long-sleeved top with red cherries printed all over it and matching pants. Tatum’s was from Zip N’ Bear and featured a white long-sleeved top with splashes of color and a video game controller pattern as well as matching pants.

In addition to the snuggling photos, Khloe shared a clip of Tatum wearing dinosaur pajamas while bonding with a gray cat with bright blue eyes. “Kitty!” the little one exclaimed in the video, before his mom reminded him to be gentle with the animal. “Hi!” he then said to the cat, prompting Khloe to laugh.

Before Khloe shared the latest photos and video of her kids, their father and her ex, Tristan Thompson, made headlines for getting suspended from the NBA for violating their anti-drug program. He was ordered to sit out 25 games with his team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, after he tested positive for two different substances, including ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. The first game he sat out was against the Milwaukee Bucks on January 24.

Tristan was first drafted by the Cavaliers in 2011, and played with them until 2020. He then moved around a bit before he returned to the same team in 2023. He was re-signed as a free agent at the start of the 2024 season, according to ESPN.

In one of his last Instagram posts before his suspension, he shared a photo of himself along with some inspirational words about chasing dreams. “Never let anything stop you from your vision. Manifested big things. We started here in the land together in 2011 and through thick and thin you were mine. Wearing any other number didn’t feel right. Back together, Number 13 forever 🙌🏾🙏🏾,” the caption for the post read.

Neither Khloe or Tristan have publicly made a statement about his suspension, but the Cavaliers issued a statement saying they “fully support” the NBA’s decision, according to NBC News.