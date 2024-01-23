Tristan Thompson Suspended by Cleveland Cavaliers for 25 Games After Violating NBA’s Anti-Drug Program

Tristan Thompson was suspended from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, January 23. The NBA announced that the power forward, 32, will not be allowed to play for 25 games, after he tested positive for two substances, breaking the rules of the NBA and the NBA Player’s Association’s Anti-Drug program.

The NBA said that the Cavs player had tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. The league revealed that Tristan would be suspended for all 25 games without pay in a statement. The organization said that the first game he would sit out would be the Cavaliers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, January 24.

Ibutamoren, also known as MK-677, is a drug that “promotes the secretion of the growth hormone” and ” increases insulin-like growth factor 1,” according to Transform You. It can be used to build muscle and bone density. It also improves sleep and combats aging. SARM LGD-4033 is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the NCAA. It is “used to increase energy, improve athletic performance, increase muscle growth, and for other uses,” according to WebMD.

Neither Tristan nor the Cavs have released a public comment on his suspension.

This is the second time that Tristan, who is also Khloé Kardashian’s ex, has played for Cleveland. He was first drafted by the team in 2011, and he played with them until 2020. He won a championship with them in 2016. After moving around with a few different teams, he returned to the Cavs in 2023 for his second stint. He was re-signed as a free agent at the start of the 2024 season, according to ESPN.

Tristan had recently changed his jersey number back to 13, which he had worn when he first joined the team. “Never let anything stop you from your vision. Manifested big things. We started here in the land together in 2011 and through thick and thin you were mine. Wearing any other number didn’t feel right. Back together, Number 13 forever,” he wrote in an Instagram post on January 15.