 Tristan Thompson Suspended by NBA for 25 Games for Violating Drug Rule – Hollywood Life

Tristan Thompson Suspended by Cleveland Cavaliers for 25 Games After Violating NBA’s Anti-Drug Program

The Cavs power forward will need to sit out for 25 games after testing positive for two different substances following a drug test from the NBA.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
January 23, 2024 1:22PM EST
tristan thompson
View gallery
Tristan Thompson is seen leaving with True after dance class in Los Angeles. Pictured: Tristan Thompson,True Thompson Ref: SPL5332795 160822 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: PhotosByDutch / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
EXCLUSIVE: Maralee Nichols ’‘’. 17 Apr 2023 Pictured: Maralee Nichols ’‘’. Photo credit: News Licensing / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA970684_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
EXCLUSIVE: Khloe Kardashian's ex Tristan Thompson takes a stroll while vacationing in Mykonos. 16 Jul 2022 Pictured: Tristan Thompson. Photo credit: Papadakis Press/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA878836_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Brian To/Shutterstock

Tristan Thompson was suspended from the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday, January 23. The NBA announced that the power forward, 32, will not be allowed to play for 25 games, after he tested positive for two substances, breaking the rules of the NBA and the NBA Player’s Association’s Anti-Drug program.

The NBA said that the Cavs player had tested positive for ibutamoren and SARM LGD-4033. The league revealed that Tristan would be suspended for all 25 games without pay in a statement. The organization said that the first game he would sit out would be the Cavaliers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, January 24.

Mark R Cristino/EPA/Shutterstock

Ibutamoren, also known as MK-677, is a drug that “promotes the secretion of the growth hormone” and ” increases insulin-like growth factor 1,” according to Transform You. It can be used to build muscle and bone density. It also improves sleep and combats aging. SARM LGD-4033 is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency and the NCAA. It is “used to increase energy, improve athletic performance, increase muscle growth, and for other uses,” according to WebMD

Neither Tristan nor the Cavs have released a public comment on his suspension.

This is the second time that Tristan, who is also Khloé Kardashian’s ex, has played for Cleveland. He was first drafted by the team in 2011, and he played with them until 2020. He won a championship with them in 2016. After moving around with a few different teams, he returned to the Cavs in 2023 for his second stint. He was re-signed as a free agent at the start of the 2024 season, according to ESPN.

 Tristan had recently changed his jersey number back to 13, which he had worn when he first joined the team. “Never let anything stop you from your vision. Manifested big things. We started here in the land together in 2011 and through thick and thin you were mine. Wearing any other number didn’t feel right. Back together, Number 13 forever,” he wrote in an Instagram post on January 15.

ad