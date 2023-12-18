Khloe Kardashian’s Son Tatum, 1, Cleans the Floor in Cute Video: ‘Never Too Young’

Image Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup for 20th Television/Shutterstock

Khloe Kardashian is teaching her son Tatum about clean-up time! The reality star, 39, shared an adorable video of herself and her one-year-old son scrubbing down the floor on Instagram on Sunday, December 17. In the super sweet moment, Khloe encouraged Tatum to scrub the floors and told him what a “good job” he was doing by wiping it down.

In the clip, Tatum talked to his mom, and she told him that he was doing great. As he stood up, Khloe said, “Yay” to show him how great he was doing. Khloe was wearing a red, long-sleeve shirt, while Tatum sported a white t-shirt and gray sweatpants. In the caption, The Kardashians star admitted that her son would be very well-rounded. “We are never too young to start cleaning,” she wrote with soap and heart emojis. “My little man will know how to do it all.”

In the comment section, plenty of fans encouraged Khloe and pointed out how adorable it was that Tatum was scrubbing the floor. “Gooooo baby! I’m obsessed w him,” one person wrote. “You are such a good mum,” another fan commented.

Besides the cleaning video, Khloe has been posting plenty of cute photos and videos of Tatum, plus her older daughter True, 5, on social media. At the beginning of December, she posted a cute holiday photo of both of her kids in matching pajamas with their cousin Dream Kardashian, 7. In late November, she shared another cute pic of her kids and their cousin cozying up to her during a day at the playground.

Khloe and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed Tatum via a surrogate in July 2022. Their second child came months after the NBA player’s cheating scandal when it was revealed that he’d fathered a child with another woman. In a November episode of The Kardashians, Tristan did open up about his future hopes with Khloe. “My goal is to have my family back as a whole unit. Even though I never grew up with a happy household, I’ve always wanted it, but I’ve done things that put myself in a position out of that,” he said in part.