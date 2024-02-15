 Jennifer Lopez Warns Women Not to Hit on Husband Ben Affleck: Video – Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Warns Women to Not Hit on Husband Ben Affleck: ‘Do Not Play With Me’

The 'Selena' actress issued a stern warning to women who might dare flirt with her famous husband. You can see the 'Today' clip below.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
February 15, 2024 3:54PM EST
Jennifer Lopez Ben Affleck
View gallery
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'The Flash' film premiere, Los Angeles, California, USA - 12 Jun 2023
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez share a kiss as they shop in Los Angeles. 20 May 2023 Pictured: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. Photo credit: Thecelebrityfinder/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA984345_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Image Credit: Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez only half-jokingly warned women off flirting with her husband Ben Affleck during a February 15 segment on TODAY With Hoda & Jenna. In the clip, which you can view below, she played a fun round of This is Me…Now…Or Then? in honor of the hitmaker’s new album. Host Hoda Kotb supplied J.Lo with two a paddle, one side reading “NOW” and the other reading, “THEN,” then proceeded to ask her questions about her life. After asking about crop tops and big birthday parties, Hoda put forth, “gets jealous if someone hits on your significant other.”

Jennifer immediately scowled and threw up her “NOW” paddle as Hoda laughed. “Don’t play with me,” the Marry Me star, 54, said as she shook her head. “Do not play with me.” Hoda asked what the singer and actress would do if someone started “flirting with Ben.” “First of all, I’m a lover not a fighter,” Jennifer said. “But I would let them know, in a very elegant and ladylike way, to step all the way off.” Jennifer gave a pointed stare and a huge smile as Hoda continued to giggle.

The mom of two looked stunning during the appearance, rocking a black winter suit and plaid beret. It comes just ahead of the February 16 release of This Is Me… Now — the follow up to 2002’s This Is Me… Then, inspired by the first leg of her romance with Ben. The accompanying movie, This Is Me…Now: A Love Story is also set to drop on Friday, February 16.

Jennifer and Ben — famously dubbed “Bennifer” by the media in the early 2000’s — called off an engagement in 2004. Both wound up marrying and having children with other spouses. But two decades later, she says, they were ready to try again. They married in a surprise Vegas ceremony in July of 2022, followed by a bigger celebration the next month.

“I’m chill, I love my life, I have this amazing career that I’ve built for myself, I have these amazing children, I have great friends ― that’s when he showed back up,” she said during an Apple Music interview with Zane Lowe on Thursday.  “And funnily enough, he said he had had the same type of experience.”

ad