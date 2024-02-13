 Megan Fox, MGK, With Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at Super Bowl Party – Hollywood Life

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly Reunite at Super Bowl After-Party with Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

The 'Transformers' actress was spotted hanging out with MGK, Taylor Swift, and Travis Kelce following the big game!

February 13, 2024 5:23PM EST
Image Credit: Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ

Megan Fox and her fiancé Machine Gun Kelly hit up the most coveted Super Bowl after-party in Las Vegas with Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, following the Chiefs’ 25-22 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday! In a pic you can see below, Travis looked every bit the Super Bowl winner in stylish shades and a heavy chain necklace as Taylor Swift wrapped her arms around him from behind. She looked gorgeous in her long, high ponytail and black corset top as she supported her man’s big win. To their left, MGK and Megan casually threw up peace signs. Both wore signature goth looks, with MGK accessorizing with layered necklaces and the Transformers actress spicing up her ensemble with a spiked choker and a sexy updo. In the background, partygoers reveled in the Chiefs’ overtime victory.

On social media, where the photo began circulating on Tuesday, fans were beside themselves. “MY WHOLE HEART IN ONE PHOTO,” gushed a user on Twitter (X), alongside a row of red and pink heart emojis. “Ya’ll should go on a double date,” suggested another of the star-studded meetup. “Swifites, are you OK???” queried a third of the epic snapshot.

The pic was taken hours after Taylor and Travis were photographed passionately kissing on the field following a hard-won victory for the tight end and his team. The couple has been dating since late last summer, and their epic romance has captured the attention of the world as Travis went for his second Super Bowl win in a row, and Taylor headed out on her Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Megan and MGK’s relationship has been considerably longer — and bumpier. The couple got engaged in January of 2022, and are known for their steamy PDA on red carpets all over Hollywood. But in February of 2023, split rumors emerged when Megan temporarily deleted her Instagram after posting a cryptic quote, and seemingly removed her massive diamond and emerald engagement ring. “You can taste the dishonesty/it’s all over your breath,” she posted at the time.

However, all seemed to have blown over by April, when the two confirmed they were back together by holding hands on vacation in Hawaii.

