T.J. Holmes Hints That He and Amy Robach May Not Be Allowed in Disney Parks After Their ‘GMA’ Scandal

T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach‘s Good Morning America scandal might have cost them future rollercoaster rides. The couple had former The Bachelor star Matt James on their podcast on February 8, and when Matt mentioned wanting to run the Disney 5K, T.J., 46, revealed that he thinks he and Amy, 50, are banned from Disney Parks after they were fired by ABC. “We would love to run with you down at that 5K. I don’t think we are allowed on the park’s grounds anymore,” T.J. said. “We will check. Last we checked, we weren’t.”

Disney owns ABC, where T.J. and Amy worked as co-anchors on GMA3: What You Need to Know for two years before the scandal. They were first taken off the air in December 2022, after their romance was exposed in pictures taken of them during a trip to upstate New York together. ABC confirmed Amy and T.J.’s firings in a statement on January 27, 2023. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes, about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” the statement read.

Both T.J. and Amy were legally married to other people at the time their relationship became public. Amy’s husband was actor Andrew Shue, whom she reportedly separated from in August 2022, and T.J.’s wife was attorney Marilee Fiebig, whom he filed for divorce from in December 2022. Since their firing, T.J. and Amy have made it a point to publicly show off their relationship. They started a podcast together on iHeart, called Amy and T.J., where they’ve openly discussed the scandal and denied cheating on their respective spouses with each other.

“To be clear, we were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterers — being outed as cheating on our spouses — and it wasn’t the case because the odd thing is, the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released that outed us, we both at that point were in divorce proceedings,” T.J. said on the first episode of the podcast in December 2023. “We are the folks who lost the jobs we love because we love each other and that is bottom line,” T.J. added.

Amy did not post on her Instagram for over nine months amidst the scandal. But she returned to the social media platform in August 2023 with a picture of her legs and someone else’s legs (seemingly T.J.’s) during the NYC Marathon. Two months later, the couple snuggled up on the sidelines at the University of Arkansas football game in cute pictures that T.J. posted on Instagram. They later made their red carpet debut as a couple in December 2023 at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball.