Amy Robach Returns To Instagram With Marathon Update 9 Months After GMA Scandal With TJ Holmes

Amy Robach shared a post to her Instagram page for the first time since last year, on Monday. The 50-year-old former GMA3 host posted a black and white snapshot of what appeared to be her legs and a pair of someone else’s legs during the New York City Marathon. both legs also wore Nike sneakers and were sitting on some outside steps.

“#nycmarathon2023 🏃🏾‍♂️🏃‍♀️,” she captioned the post, leading many to believe the other pair of legs could belong to her reported boyfriend, T.J. Holmes, 46. No other information was given about the photo, but fans reposted it on their own pages and other social media sites, where they speculated about information.

Amy’s latest post also comes after she and T.J. ran the NYC Half Marathon together back in March and ran another race hosted by New York Road Runners in May. They both reportedly wore Nike sneakers during those outings. They also ran the TCS New York City Marathon in Nov.

Just weeks after the TCS NYC Marathon, they sparked romance rumors when they took a trip to upstate New York together. They were both married to other people at the time. Amy’s husband was actor Andrew Shue, whom she reportedly separated from in Aug. 2022, and T.J.’s wife was attorney Marilee Fiebig. The romance speculation caused a scandal that led to both Amy and T.J., who co-anchored GMA3 together, to be removed from their on-air segments while review was pending.

In Dec. of that same year, T.J. filed for divorce from Marilee, with whom he shares 10-year-old daughter Sabine, and continued hanging out with Amy. The following month, it was announced that both Amy and T.J. had parted ways with GMA3. “After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it’s best for everyone that they move on from ABC News,” a spokesperson for the organization said in a statement. “We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions.”