How Sofia Vergara Feels About Ex Joe Manganiello’s New Girlfriend Caitlin O’Connor

Sofia Vergara is not offended that her ex, Joe Manganiello, already has a new girlfriend following their July 2023 split. A source told Entertainment Tonight in a February 7 report that the Griselda star “is focused on herself” and isn’t bothered by Joe’s new romance with actress Caitlin O’Connor. The insider said that Sofia “wishes Joe the best” and “his relationship with Caitlin doesn’t faze her.”

Joe, 47, made his red carpet debut with Caitlin, 33, at a charity gala in December, three months after they started dating in September. The ET source said that Joe and Caitlin “are doing really well and getting more and more serious and talking about their future. They are really enjoying where things are going.”

Sofia, meanwhile, was romantically linked to orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman back in November, but it’s unclear if they’re still a thing. Either way, Sofia is happy with her life at the moment and is “not looking to be tied down,” according to the ET insider. They said Sofia is “enjoying dating” and is “ready for this new chapter.”

Sofia and Joe confirmed their marriage was over in July 2023, when he filed for divorce.

“We have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the former couple said in a joint statement, days before the official paperwork was filed. “As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives.”

In an interview with Spanish newspaper El País in January, Sofia revealed that her and Joe’s ages and different views on having children is what led to their split.

“Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger,” she said. “He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom.” The Modern Family alum has a 32-year-old son, Manolo, from her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez.

“I feel it’s not fair to the baby,” Sofia said as she elaborated on her decision to not want any more children. “I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore. I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother,” she added. “So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I’m almost in menopause, it’s the natural way of things,”