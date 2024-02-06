‘The Bachelor’ Star Joey Graziadei Confuses Gypsy Rose Blanchard With Ruth Bader Ginsburg: ‘Am I Wrong?’

Joey Graziadei, 28, had fans cracking up after he appeared on the Betches Media YouTube channel and hilariously mistook Gypsy Rose Blanchard for the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. When The Bachelor Season 28 first saw a photo of the 32-year-old, he was confident that he knew Gypsy’s identity. “I do know who this person is!” Joey said on February 6. “Is it Ruth? It’s Jinsburg or Ginsburg or something like that. Am I wrong?”

Moments later in the same clip, the 28-year-old claimed that he did know why Gypsy is famous. “I know that she had something happen where she went to jail because of her mom,” Joey admitted. After the outlet told him that the woman in the photo was Gypsy Rose, he laughed it off. “Ruth Ginsburg! I don’t know what I’m saying,” the TV personality added.

Joey then took to the Betches Media Instagram account to react to the now-viral moment. “She looked like a Ruth and the only Ruth I had in my head was the late Supreme Court justice,” he quipped in the comments section. “I’ll never live this one down.” Some fans defended Joey’s error, while some were tough on him. “Mixing up GRB with RGB is an honest mistake,” one admirer penned, while another added, “But…. To think that was…. Ruth… Bader Ginsburg………………?”

Elsewhere in the same video, Joey did much better when it came to guessing who Julia Fox was. When the new Hollywood heartthrob was asked who Josh Safdie‘s muse was when writing the film, Uncut Gems, Joey was quick to answer. “That Julia Fox girl?” he asked while he also shared a big grin. Later, The Bachelorette alum failed to properly guess how Taylor Swift eats her chicken tenders. After Joey guessed that the Grammy winner enjoys her meal with mayo and hot sauce, he defended his reasoning. “I just thought she could be a hot sauce girl,” he said.

The latest interview with Joey comes amid Season 28 of The Bachelor. This season, Joey has met a total of 32 women in hopes to find his one true love. His official Bachelor bio notes what he’s looking for in his next life partner and it’s clear that Joey wants someone active! The bio emphasized that Joey wants someone who is “outgoing, caring, and shares his love for adventure and exploring the outdoors.” Joey also added that he hopes to find someone “with whom to share his life.” Fans can watch more of Joey every Monday on ABC and stream the show the following day on Hulu.