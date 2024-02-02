Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Fitted Onesie in New Selfie From Aspen Trip With Kendall Jenner

Kim Kardsahian is living in a winter wonderland! The reality star, 43, took to Instagram on February 1 to share photos from her trip to Aspen, Colorado with her sister, Kendall Jenner. In the first picture, Kim rocked a white, red and green patterned onesie from SKIMS as she snapped a bathroom mirror selfie with her phone. The mom-of-four threw up a peace sign and did a kissy face, which she joked about in her caption. “😍❄️☃️ I promised Kendall I would stop this pose so enjoy while while u can 😘✌🏼,” she wrote.

In other pictures, Kim and Kendall, 28, posed with a snowman that they built outside. The siblings made a face on the snowman and put a red hat and black scarf on it. Kim wore a red Balenciaga jacket, while Kendall rocked a white sweater with a pair of black sunglasses. The rest of Kim’s snapshots from her winter getaway included a hot chocolate with marshmallow, patterned blankets in a log cabin, the full interior of the cabin, and the sunset over the mountains outside.

The Kardashian family regularly goes to Aspen during the winter months. In February 2023, Kim took her four kids — North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 4 — on the ski slopes and they had the best time taking pictures in their winter attire for Kim’s Instagram. Kim wore a shiny black puffer jacket and matching pants, along with a beanie and oversized goggles. Her children looked super fashionable, as well, especially the girls. North wore a silver puffer and an all white ski ensemble, while Chicago had on a hot pink puffer with matching pants and a matching helmet. As for Kim’s sons, Saint wore all black and Psalm was dressed in a beanie, Burton jacket and cozy gloves.

Kendall hit the slopes in Aspen even more recently, in December 2023. She was photographed going on an outing with pals Lauren Perez and David Waltzer in the city. The gorgeous model wore a long brown fur coat, sheer black tights, and black flat shoes. Kendall wasn’t with Bad Bunny on the Aspen trip, causing fans to speculate that the two stars broke up after after less than a year of dating. And while reports have said that the Kardashians star and the “Moscow Mule” rapper aren’t a couple anymore, Bad Bunny was seen in one of Kendall’s pictures from her trip to Barbados in January.