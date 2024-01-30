Kim Kardashian Rocks a Cowboy Hat in Sexy New Photos: ‘Not My First Rodeo’

Kim Kardashian, 43, looks gorgeous in her new set of Instagram photos! The SKIMS creator confidently posed in a white sleeveless crop top, black sweatpants, and a black cowboy hat as she hung out in what appeared to be a log cabin. She had her long dark hair down and wore minimal makeup.

In some photos, she sat on a bed and made kissing faces as she also laughed during the fun moment. “not my first rodeo,” Kim wrote in the caption. It didn’t take long for many of her fans to comment on the new photos and most of them seemed to love the look.

“All I see is Chicago,” one fan wrote, referring to Kim’s youngest daughter, Chicago West, 6. “Sooo pretty,” another wrote. Kim’s sister Khloe Kardashian also took the time to share a funny compliment. “We get it, you’re cute 🙄 cute ass b*tch,” she shared.

Before Kim wowed with her cowboy hat photos, she made headlines for going makeup-free in a TikTok video. She appeared to be on a FaceTime call with her oldest daughter North West, 10, in the snapshot, and she had her hair down as she made a silly face. North was also making a silly face, which helped to capture her funny personality.

When Kim’s not getting attention for her photos, she’s doing so for her acting work. The beauty took on a role in Ryan Murphy‘s popular television series, American Horror Story, last year, and is reportedly set to star in a new Hulu series that is a nod to her real-life passion. Ryan is creating the series and it will be a “high-end, glossy, sexy adult procedural,” according to Deadline. Ryan and writers Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken reportedly pitched their idea to Kim and her mother, Kris Jenner, who is also her manager.

Kim is also reportedly gearing up to produce and star in a docu-series about the late Elizabeth Taylor. It is tentatively titled Elizabeth Taylor: Rebel Superstar and it will also be produced by Kari Lia and Hamish Fergusson.