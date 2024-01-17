Kim Kardashian Goes Makeup-Free in New TikTok ‘Photo Dump’

Kim Kardashian, 43, is not afraid to go makeup-free! The Kardashians star shared a new photo dump via her TikTok account on January 17 and featured a new selfie without a stitch of glam. In the first slide of the photo carousel, Kim posed on what appeared to be a FaceTime call with her daughter, North West, 10, and puckered up for an on-screen kiss. Meanwhile, the preteen opted to make a silly face at her mom.

The rest of the TikTok photo dump featured photos of North with her friends hanging out. “The things, my daughter makes on my phone ha ha,” the 43-year-old penned in the caption of the post. In the second slide, North posed alongside her cousin, Penelope, 11, and Selena Gomez‘s younger sister, Gracie, 10. The adorable snapshot featured the trio at the beach with the phrase “LOL” drawn into the sand.

@kimandnorth Go to bed with me Are you guys ready for Valentine’s Day 💞🎀💝 ♬ original sound – Kim and North

Elsewhere in the same post, the 10-year-old showed off her diamond grills. North also shared a few selfies from her basketball game, her trip to the dentist, and her visits to both Universal Studios and Disneyland. Kim and Kanye West‘s eldest child made sure to add photos of her siblings, including her little brother, Psalm, 4. The rapper and his ex-wife share four kids including North, Psalm, Chicago, 6, and Saint, 8.

Later that same day, Kim took to her Instagram account to share a series of sexy photos of herself in a metallic purple dress. The billionaire posed on a series of wooden steps outdoors and even went barefoot for the snapshots. “purple reign,” she captioned the carousel of photos, along with purple heart emojis. Soon after the brunette beauty shared the new photos, many of Kim’s 364 million followers flooded the comments with reactions. “Why r u [sic] so gorgeous,” one penned, while another gushed, “Omg Kim! This look inspires me.”

Kim’s recent posts also come just a few days after Chicago’s birthday. The little one turned six years old on January 15 and the proud mother-of-four made sure to honor her daughter with a special social media tribute. “Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!” Kim wrote in the caption. “I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!”