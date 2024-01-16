 Kim Kardashian Throws Bratz Birthday Party For Chicago West – Hollywood Life

Chicago West Has Adorable Bratz-Themed Birthday Party as She Turns 6: Cute Videos

Kim Kardashian threw a fabulous birthday party for her and Kanye West's youngest daughter, who turned 6 on January 15.

January 16, 2024 10:15AM EST
Kim Kardashian
Image Credit: MediaPunch/Shutterstock

Chicago West had her most epic birthday party yet! Kim Kardashian‘s mini-me daughter turned 6 on Monday, January 15 and her famous mom shared a glimpse into the Bratz-themed party at her home in several videos on her Instagram Story. Kim, 43, recorded Chicago and her cousin Dream Kardashian, 7, walking down a cute runway in their adorable outfits. “Cutest @bratz fashion show ever!!!” Kim wrote alongside the clip. She also posted a video of Chicago blowing out the candles on her pink heart-shaped birthday cake, and wrote, “My baby girl is 6!!”

The SKIMS founder, who shares all four of her children with ex Kanye West, went all out for Chicago’s birthday. As seen in the videos, there were Bratz cutout dolls made to resemble Chicago on display with pink balloons around the runway. There was also a “Chi’s Fashion Floats” menu and the options for the flavors included strawberry, Creamsicle, root beer, Coke and cherry Coke. Everyone at the party sang “Happy Birthday” to Chicago, who had on a pink dress with feathers for her big day.

Before the birthday bash, Kim posted a heartfelt tribute to her youngest daughter on Instagram. The reality star shared photos of the duo at the Kardashian family’s Christmas Eve party in December, as well as a sweet message where she honored Chicago on her birthday.

“Happy 6th Birthday Chicago! I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!!” Kim wrote. “I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! 🩷 I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!” she added.

Kris Jenner also posted a loving tribute to Chicago on her birthday. “Happy birthday to my angel pie Chi Chi!!!!!” Kris wrote alongside photos of her granddaughter. “You are such a beautiful girl inside and out and your smile brightens everyone’s day!!!! You are the most amazing granddaughter, daughter, sister, cousin, niece, and friend and you are so kind, sweet, smart, creative, generous, loving and give the best hugs! You are such a blessing in our lives my sweet girl and I love you to the moon and back.”

In addition to Chicago, Kim is also mom to older daughter North, 10, and sons Saint, 8, and Psalm, 4. On the third season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kim opened up about how difficult it is to co-parent her kids with Kanye, 46. Kim said on the premiere episode that she doesn’t discuss her ex-husband’s “shenanigans” because she wants to “protect her kids.” The SKKN By Kim founder also shared that she has spent “hours and hours” of her days “cleaning up” after Kanye when he would have public outbursts or controversies.

