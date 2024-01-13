Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo With Daughter Chicago in Early Birthday Message

Kim Kardashian, 43, shared an adorable photo with her youngest daughter, Chicago West, 5, in honor of her upcoming 6th birthday on January 15. The SKIMS creator took to Instagram on Friday to share the sweet snapshot, which featured her making a kissing face to the camera as her hair was pulled back while Chicago smiled near her in pigtails.

“It’s someone’s birthday sooooon,” the excited mom captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for her followers to respond with well wishes and compliments. “Look at Chi, so beautiful like her mother,” one follower wrote, while another called the cutie, whom she shares with ex Kanye West, her “twin.” Kim’s sister, Khloe Kardashian, also commented with heart-eyed emojis.

Kim’s latest photo with Chicago comes after she made headlines for reportedly getting ready to star in a new Ryan Murphy-led legal drama. Deadline claimed that the series will be a “high-end, glossy, sexy adult procedural” and Ryan and writers Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken reportedly pitched their idea to the reality star and her mother/manager, Kris Jenner. The outlet further reported that both of them agreed with the pitch and were ready to get Kim to work, as the studio was also eager to purchase the series.

The news about the upcoming new show isn’t too surprising considering Kim has already starred in Ryan’s popular television series, American Horror Story. She played the role of Siobhan, a celebrity publicist, and received rave reviews for her acting skills. The beauty previously discussed the challenges of the role before started filming on the show.

“We start shooting my stuff at the end of this month. But production has already started, and I’m so excited,” she told Variety in May 2023. “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.” She also acknowledged that she started taking acting lessons at the time. “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself,” she said.