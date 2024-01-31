Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Scott Has Fun Date Out With Fiancé & Family at NFC Championship: ‘Until Next Season’

Hailie Jade Scott shared a sweet family photo from the NFC Championship game on Sunday, January 28. Eminem’s daughter, 28, smiled as she posed with her fiancé Evan McClintock as well as her sister Alaina Marie, 30, her brother-in-law Matt Moeller, and her uncle Nathan Mathers, 37. Even though the Detroit Lions didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, Hailie and her family still looked like they had a blast, and she encouraged the Lions for when the next season starts in September. “Until next season,” she wrote in the caption.

Hailie rocked a custom-made, white Lions jacket with the team’s logo sewn on the back with the phrase “One Pride” across the top. She also gave a better look at the jacket in another photo. Alaina sported a gray-blue jacket. Both Evan and Matt each rocked Lions jerseys for Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs, respectively. Nathan sported a Lions jacket and a t-shirt, as well as a mask supporting the team around his neck. Since Eminem was absent from the last picture, a few fans speculated that he was the photographer for the family photo in the comments. “I’m pretty sure Em took the last pic,” one person wrote.

Going to Lions games seems to be one of Hailie and Eminem’s favorite father-daughter bonding pastimes. Both the “Lose Yourself” rapper and his daughter shared a handful of photos and videos from when they attended a game together back in October 2023.

Hailie got engaged to Evan back in February 2023. She shared a few photos revealing that her longtime boyfriend had proposed to her. “Casual weekend recap…” she wrote, along with a few loving emojis. “I love you @evanmcclintock11.” Both Eminem’s daughters are all grown up now! Just a few months after Hailie got engaged, Alaina got married to Matt, and Slim Shady was the one to walk her down the aisle. “I had an 80-ft long black and white checkered aisle and my dad walked me down the aisle. He wasn’t going to miss that,” she told People.