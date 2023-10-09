Eminem and Hailie Jade Have Fun Father-Daughter Day Out at the Lions Game

Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Go Lions! Eminem, 50, and his daughter Hailie Jade Mathers, 27, spent quality time together at the Detroit Lions game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, October 8. The father-daughter duo rooted for their hometown team as they watched the game in luxurious box seats at Ford Field. Eminem shared a photo of himself wearing a Lions sweatshirt followed by a video of him being spotted in the stands. “Detroit strong!! 💪💪💪🦁🦁🦁let’s f**** gooooo!!!!” the rapper captioned his post.

Hailie also posted a photo of herself at the game. The gorgeous fashionista wore a black and white leather jacket, a pair of black jeans, and a Lions hat. “Football, family, & seemingly ranch,” Hailie wrote in her caption, poking fun at the ranch joke that started from Taylor Swift‘s appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on September 24. The NFL also shared a photo of Eminem and Hailie sitting together at the game. The Lions beat the Panthers 42-24.

Eminem is the proud father of three children that he shares with his ex-wife, Kimberly Anne Scott. Hailie, who is a social media influencer, usually doesn’t talk about her famous father on her platforms, though she did make an exception on an episode of her Just A Little Shady podcast that launched in

“Does it bother me when I get asked about my dad?” she asked during a Sept. 2022 episode, during which she answered fan questions. “Because a lot of questions were about my dad. The best way to say this is yes and no… Honestly, it’s to a point. I obviously expect it,” she explained. “And there’s certain things I can understand why people are just genuinely curious about, as anyone would be when you’ve kind of grown up half in the spotlight.” Hailie added, “Once it gets past that point though, I’m like, ‘I’m a person too.’ ”

Back in 2020, Eminem spoke about how proud he is to be a father. “When I think about my accomplishments, like that’s probably the thing that I’m the most proud of, you know, is that — is being able to raise kids,” he gushed on Hotboxin’ with Mike Tyson. In addition to Hailie, who is his only biological child, the “Lose Yourself” rapper has two adopted children, Alaina Mathers, 30 and Stevie Laine, 21. Eminem walked Alaina down the aisle when she got married to her longtime beau, Matt Moeller, in June. He’s set to do the same for Hailie, who got engaged to her boyfriend of several years, Evan McClintock, in February.