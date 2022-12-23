Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade, 26, ‘Steals’ Dads’ Detroit Piston’s Jacket For Game: Watch

Eminem‘s daughter Hailie Jade raided her dad’s closet for this look! The Just A Little Bit Shady podcast host, 26, showed off a Detroit Pistons jacket in a TikTok video on Wednesday, Dec. 21 — confessing she “stole” the item from the “Lose Yourself” rapper. “I’m not a last-minute person, but I specifically had an outfit in mind for this and it’s the holidays so why not go out on a random weeknight,” she said in the “Get Ready With Me” video as she modeled the look before heading to the game with her boyfriend. It turns out a “friend” of hers gets company tickets to see the NBA team.

The varsity jacket included the Pistons blue and white colors, perfect for cheering on her hometown team. She paired the item with a simple white t-shirt, black jeans and red sneakers, channeling a similar vibe to her Super Bowl outfit. “I actually stole it from my dad a few years ago,” she then admitted. “I’m assuming it was from when we used to go to games when I was younger, but I’ve never really had a chance to wear it so I’m excited to wear that too,” she added. It turns out that Detroit native Eminem — née Marshall Mathers — was a regular at Pistons games with Hailie when she was growing up.

“My family used to go to Pistons games a lot when we were younger,” she said to her TikTok followers. “But we haven’t really gone in a while, and I personally haven’t gone so I’m kind of excited to go,” she added.

On the debut episode of her podcast back in July 2022, Hailie chatted with best friend Brittany Ednie about what it was like growing up with a famous dad. “It’s so fun to look back … thinking back as an adult, I’m like, ‘Wow, that’s so, so surreal’ and those memories of me thinking those were normal things, now I look back like, ‘Holy crap, that was cool’,” she said when talking about being on tour with her dad. “We never thought anything was different. We had so many normal experiences, that when something like that happened, I thought everybody else does that too,” the Michigan State University grad added.