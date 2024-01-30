‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Reveals Her Plans for Her Second Baby

Lala Kent, 33, welcomed her daughter, Ocean, in March 2021, and now the Vanderpump Rules star is ready to add a second little one to her family! Following Lala’s 2021 split from Ocean’s father, Randall Emmett, the 33-year-old revealed to Cosmopolitan that she is now ready to have another child despite not having a romantic partner. The reality TV personality shared that she will be conceiving her second baby via intrauterine insemination (IUI) using a sperm donor.

The proud mom admitted that after her life went “in a very different direction” than she had planned, she came to the conclusion that she didn’t need a boyfriend or husband to have another child. “When I had my life go in a very different direction, I knew I wanted more kids,” she explained to the mag on January 30. “It was such a strange thing that was happening because everyone would tell me, ‘You’re going to find somebody.’ And I got to thinking, Why does my wanting more children need to involve another person? I think if there’s a will, there’s a way.”

At that point, Lala was aware that a donor and IUI were both an “option” for her journey. The blonde beauty also opened up about why she chose to be transparent about her motherhood journey. “I felt this need to start talking about it because there are women out in the world who sit there and wait for a man to come into the picture and are just yearning for children even though there is another way to get pregnant,” she said. “If you want children and are only waiting for ‘that person’ to come into your life, let’s talk about a different route that we can take.”

She went on to add that she was “open” to all routes to give her daughter, Ocean, 2, a sibling. “I was open to the IUI route given how much I loved being pregnant and wanted to experience that again,” Lala said. “Back then, I figured, Well, if we hit a wall, we can take the IVF route. And then if that didn’t work, I’d venture into adoption. There was nothing off the table.” At this time, her donor is “secured” and Lala revealed that all her “ducks” are “in a row” in her IUI process.

Later during the same interview, The Row star explained what she looked for when it came to her donor. “I really wasn’t looking for anything. I had the attitude of when you know, you know,” Lala said. “There’s something that kind of tugs at you where you’re like, I don’t know what about this donor is speaking to me, but it feels right.” She even added that she opened up about the experience to help destigmatize this option. “My whole thing with this process is that I want to take the stigma away from those getting a donor but also from men who donate,” Lala said.

This next chapter to have a second child also comes amid the Season 11 premiere of VPR, which Lala said will give fans a glimpse into her experience with IUI. “I think you’re going to see on this season of Vanderpump, the way I try to make this whole process feel warm and close to my heart—it’s a very different experience, I will say that,” she added. “It’s extremely different.” Fans of the show can tune into Bravo on January 30 and catch the episode the next day on Peacock.